King100 first glimpse: Nagarjuna tells rags-to-riches story in vintage style; film to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's King

This December, the box office is set for a major clash between two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan. The makers of Nagarjuna’s landmark 100th film have finally unveiled its title and release date, along with a powerful first glimpse that hints at a compelling rags-to-riches story. The announcement has already sent fans into a frenzy.

King100 first glimpse

King100 first glimpse: Nagarjuna's still from the film.

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On the occasion of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s birthday, Annapurna Studios unveiled the much-awaited first glimpse of his landmark 100th film, officially titled King100. The glimpse makes one thing clear, the King is back to reign. Spanning over a minute and a half, the video introduces Nagarjuna in a stylish, larger-than-life avatar, hinting at a character whose journey from having nothing to becoming one of the most powerful men is at the heart of the story.

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{{^usCountry}} The glimpse opens with Nagarjuna’s character offering his perspective on the world: “There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don’t. When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money. To uphold this identity, I have to keep running.” As he delivers the monologue, the visuals trace his apparent journey from rags to riches, while also hinting that he eventually rises to become a powerful business tycoon and a ‘King’ in the eyes of the people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The glimpse opens with Nagarjuna’s character offering his perspective on the world: “There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don’t. When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money. To uphold this identity, I have to keep running.” As he delivers the monologue, the visuals trace his apparent journey from rags to riches, while also hinting that he eventually rises to become a powerful business tycoon and a ‘King’ in the eyes of the people. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the glimpse suggests that there is much more to Nagarjuna’s character than his wealth and stature. He appears to be labelled a ‘conman’ and is seemingly accused of pulling off the “biggest scam” in the country. The video also showcases Nagarjuna in a series of stylish and charismatic avatars, further living up to the film’s title.

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The glimpse takes an emotional turn towards the end when Nagarjuna’s character finds a baby amid the aftermath of a house fire. He picks up the child and holds it close as rain pours around them, his fierce yet emotional expression hinting at a deeper connection between the character and the baby. The moment suggests that beneath the larger-than-life world of money, crime and power lies an emotional father-child story.

The first glimpse video also confirms December 24, 2026 as the release date of the film. This means Nagarjuna's film will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will mark Shah Rukh's return to screen after 2 years. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

Fans react

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Fans expressed their excitement. One of the comments read, "Nagarjuna is not simply acting, he is just living in that character. Pure goosebumps overloaded." Another commented, "Nagarjuna's screen presence and DSP BGM… Pure goosebumps." Another comment read, "DSP sir music is madness and vintage Naga sir look, and style is (fire emoji)."

About King100

King100 is written and directed by R.A. Karthik and produced by Annapurna Studios. The film features music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Raja Mahadhevan, production design by Sathees Kumar N, and editing by Navin Nooli.