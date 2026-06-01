Know all about Ram Charan's bodyguard who's grabbing attention; Peddi star reacts to MMA fighter's newfound fame

Recently, Ram Charan’s bodyguard grabbed attention when he accompanied the Telugu star for the promotions of his upcoming film Peddi. Pictures and videos of him began circulating, with many surprised to learn that Ram’s bodyguard, Kevin Kunta, is also an MMA fighter. The actor was asked about the bodyguard’s newfound stardom on one of the promotional interviews, and here’s how he reacted.

Ram Charan jokes someone will bribe his bodyguard

Ram Charan's bodyguard Kevin Kunta has been working with him for four years now.

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In one of the Hindi promotional interviews with Amit Bhatia, Ram spoke about Kevin making headlines. He joked, “Aap log itna famous bana diya usko, abhi mai bahar nahi allow kar raha hoon usko. Usko ek chocolate de, biscuit de, aur mere baare mei…they might bribe him. (Everyone made him so famous, I’m not allowing him to go outside. They might bribe him with chocolate or a biscuit to talk about me).”

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{{^usCountry}} When Boman Irani added that he’s not sure that would work, Ram added, “Mr Kevin (points to him off-screen). Jab bhi hum bahar jaate hain, all the family and the kids and all, he used to work us for the last four months…sorry, four years. (He has always accompanied the family when we’re out with kids for the last four years).” The last few weeks have seen numerous pictures and videos of Kevin providing security for Ram, drawing attention to his appearance. Who is Ram Charan’s bodyguard Kevin Kunta? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Boman Irani added that he’s not sure that would work, Ram added, “Mr Kevin (points to him off-screen). Jab bhi hum bahar jaate hain, all the family and the kids and all, he used to work us for the last four months…sorry, four years. (He has always accompanied the family when we’re out with kids for the last four years).” The last few weeks have seen numerous pictures and videos of Kevin providing security for Ram, drawing attention to his appearance. Who is Ram Charan’s bodyguard Kevin Kunta? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kevin is often seen accompanying Ram at his public appearances, dressed in a dark suit and following him closely. His Instagram bio reads: “From The Gambia International Professional MMA Fighter living In Florence Italy.” According to the Tapology website, Kevin’s real name is Abdou Kadirr Sowe. He was born in 1998 in Gambia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kevin is often seen accompanying Ram at his public appearances, dressed in a dark suit and following him closely. His Instagram bio reads: “From The Gambia International Professional MMA Fighter living In Florence Italy.” According to the Tapology website, Kevin’s real name is Abdou Kadirr Sowe. He was born in 1998 in Gambia. {{/usCountry}}

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The Gambia Wrestling Association stated that Kevin is known as ‘Mama Lamin of Barra’. He currently fights out of Florence, Italy, as his Instagram bio mentions, and his last fight was in November 2025. He is ranked in the middleweight division in Europe and has 4 wins and 6 losses. Unverified reports claim that the bodyguard earns ₹2-4 lakh per day, though there’s no confirmation of the same.

About Peddi

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Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The sports drama stars Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. The film will be released in theatres on June 4 with paid premieres on June 3.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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