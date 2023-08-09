Kushi trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda show what actually happens after Rocky weds Rani

The much-awaited trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film Kushi is finally out. The inter-faith love story is beautifully set in the picturesque surrounds of Kashmir. It will release in theatres on September 1. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays with Chinmayi Sripada's twins, jokes ‘now how to put plan to kidnap’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi.

The 2 minute 41 second-long trailer opens with Vijay's Vikram travelling to Kashmir, where he falls in love with Aaradhya, played by Samantha. The girl turns out to be a Brahmin and both of them try their best to get their parents to agree to their match. When it does not work out, they get married anyway.

However, the troubles don't end there. Now married, Aaradhya and Vikram find it hard to navigate the married life and are constantly at war with each other.

More about Kushi

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya.

Samantha had shared a new poster from the film to set the countdown for the trailer. It showed Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha sitting together on the floor. Three romantic songs from the film including the title song and Na Rojaa Nuvve and Aradhya have already been released and have been loved by their fans.

Kushi marks Samantha and Vijay's reunion after the 2018 film Mahanati. It is also Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana. He had earlier directed her in 2019 film Majili, which also starred her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha, who is on a break from work to focus on her health, is expected to take out time for the promotions of Kushi. She recently returned from a vacation in Bali.

Why Kushi is important for Vijay, Samantha

Kushi is a significant film for both Vijay and Samantha as their last big-budget releases didn't perform at the box office. Vijay had made his Hindi film debut with Liger, opposite Ananya Panday, last year but it was given a thumbs down from the critics as well as the moviegoers. Samantha's much-anticipated film Shaakuntalam also did not perform as per the expectations of the makers despite heavy VFX.

Apart from Kushi, Vijay also has Gowtam Tinnanuri's new film, tentatively titled VD 12, with Sreeleela. Samantha has also wrapped her web series, the Indian leg of Russo Brothers' action series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. It has been created by Raj and DK and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

