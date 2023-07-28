Kushi title song: Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chemistry in romantic number wows fans

The title track of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film Kushi is out. On Friday, the makers of the film released the Telugu version of the song as well as the Hindi one. A romantic number celebrating the joy of falling in love, the title track received a warm response from fans in the comments. (Also read: Vijay Devarakonda runs from stage at event as fan chases him to touch his feet. Watch) Kushi title song is featured on Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kushi title song

On Friday, the production house, Mythri Movie Makers shared the number on Twitter and wrote, "The most awaited song and your new favourite chartbuster is here. Music and sung by @HeshamAWMusic.” The title track of Kushi features Vijay and Samantha romancing each other in exotic locales, as they sing and express their love for one another. This is the third single from the film, and is sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

The song, which was filmed extensively in Turkey, is penned by Shiva Nirvana and choreographed by Brinda. Vijay and Samantha are seen in colourful clothes as they seem enchanted with each other. The song revolves around how Vijay expresses his love for Samantha and that he cannot imagine his existence in her absence.

Fan reactions

Reacting positively to the song, fans added to the comments. A fan shared how the wait for Vijay's romantic hero avatar is over and added, "Only 2000's kids can understand the feeling of seeing Vijay Devarakonda Sir back in this role." A fan said, "Love this song." Another said, "Vijay and Samantha are killing it together." A comment read, "One Word Soulful Composition And Wonderful Pair." Another said, "Wow amazing song love u Vijay devarakonda."

Kushi revolves around the story of an army man and a girl living in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. It is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film marks the second collaboration of Samantha and actor Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanati, in which they were paired together. Samantha is currently taking a long break from acting. Her hairstylist recently penned a long post about her break. She is currently in Bali with her friend Anusha Swamy. She has been sharing photos and videos from her vacation.

