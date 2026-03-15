Lavanya Tripathi says Tamil director made her uncomfortable, filed case when she said no: ‘Cried because of pressure’

Actor Lavanya Tripathi recently attended an Open House With Fans session by Mahi Originals, where she answered fan questions. She got candid about how a Tamil director once made her uncomfortable and later filed a case against her for turning down the movie. The actor stated that she had never spoken about the incident or sought anybody’s help till now. Lavanya Tripathi says she has never spoken about this incident or taken anybody's help for it.

Lavanya Tripathi recalls harrowing experience with Tamil director Lavanya was asked by a fan if there were moments in her life when she cried her heart out at home and yet functioned normally the next day as if nothing had happened.

Claiming that it has happened numerous times, she said, “As a single woman and no family background, sometimes there’s no one to help you. So, you’re like, okay, what can I do? There was a time, there was a movie in Tamil which I was supposed to do. And I felt something was not right with the director. Maybe, I can be wrong but I just didn’t feel comfortable and nenu no cheppesanu (I said no). After that, they kind of put a case on me and they were putting out wrong articles about me in the newspaper.”

“Nenu ipudu cheptunanu, gaani aa time ki nenu evariki cheppaledu. Nenu evariki help adagaledu (I am talking about it now, but back then, I told this to no one or ask for anyone’s help). But because of that pressure, one day I just came home, and I was just crying. Normally, I don’t cry. After crying, I got up, made myself some tea and chilled. Crying is good, no problem, but I have faced such situations. All these times, they make you very strong,” stated Lavanya as her fans clapped for her.

She also said that this incident happened almost a decade ago. When asked how she coped, she replied, “All I did was say no because I wasn’t comfortable working with the person. They troubled me a lot afterwards, too. If you’re going through hell, keep going.”