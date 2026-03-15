Lavanya Tripathi says Tamil director made her uncomfortable, filed case when she said no: ‘Cried because of pressure’
Lavanya Tripathi recently attended Open House With Fans where she spoke about her negative experience with a Kollywood director.
Actor Lavanya Tripathi recently attended an Open House With Fans session by Mahi Originals, where she answered fan questions. She got candid about how a Tamil director once made her uncomfortable and later filed a case against her for turning down the movie. The actor stated that she had never spoken about the incident or sought anybody’s help till now.
Lavanya Tripathi recalls harrowing experience with Tamil director
Lavanya was asked by a fan if there were moments in her life when she cried her heart out at home and yet functioned normally the next day as if nothing had happened.
Claiming that it has happened numerous times, she said, “As a single woman and no family background, sometimes there’s no one to help you. So, you’re like, okay, what can I do? There was a time, there was a movie in Tamil which I was supposed to do. And I felt something was not right with the director. Maybe, I can be wrong but I just didn’t feel comfortable and nenu no cheppesanu (I said no). After that, they kind of put a case on me and they were putting out wrong articles about me in the newspaper.”
“Nenu ipudu cheptunanu, gaani aa time ki nenu evariki cheppaledu. Nenu evariki help adagaledu (I am talking about it now, but back then, I told this to no one or ask for anyone’s help). But because of that pressure, one day I just came home, and I was just crying. Normally, I don’t cry. After crying, I got up, made myself some tea and chilled. Crying is good, no problem, but I have faced such situations. All these times, they make you very strong,” stated Lavanya as her fans clapped for her.
She also said that this incident happened almost a decade ago. When asked how she coped, she replied, “All I did was say no because I wasn’t comfortable working with the person. They troubled me a lot afterwards, too. If you’re going through hell, keep going.”
About Lavanya Tripathi
Lavanya began her career with the 2012 Hanu Raghavapudi hit Andala Rakshasi, which also starred Rahul Ravindran and Naveen Chandra. Her Tamil debut was with the 2014 film Bramman, directed by Socrates and starring Sasikumar and Naveen. Lavanya was last seen in the Tamil film Thanal with Atharvaa. She has Sathi Leelavathi with Dev Mohan lined up.
Lavanya married her co-star from the 2017 film Mister, Varun Tej Konidela, in 2023. The couple kept their dating under wraps and quietly got engaged in June before their wedding in November. Their son, Vaayuv, was born in November 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.