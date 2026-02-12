Lavanya Tripathi says she doesn't like it when people attack her family: ‘I have great men in my life’
Lavanya Tripathi recently hit back at a journalist for making comments in ‘bad taste’ about Chiranjeevi after Ram Charan's twins' birth.
When Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela had twins last month, Chiranjeevi’s old comment about wanting a male heir resurfaced. Amid criticism for holding a press conference to announce the birth of a boy and a girl, Varun Tej’s wife, Lavanya Tripathi, had defended her mavayya (father-in-law). While promoting her upcoming film Sathi Leelavathi, Lavanya said that she doesn’t like it when people attack her family.
Lavanya Tripathi says there’s no need to speculate when family is celebrating
Lavanya was asked to elaborate on what she meant when she said very few men do even 1% of what Chiranjeevi does. She said, “I have great men in my life. And I’m very lucky to have all the men who are so supportive of me. And I include all of them in that 1%, along with many other men. We are a population of over a billion people, so 1% is a lot.”
The actor then stated that she needed to explain why she responded to that tweet, saying, “And, we need to speak about that tweet. That was in very bad taste. When a family is celebrating, what is the need to tweet such a thing? It’s a bad tweet. It’s my family. If somebody comes to my family, I will not like it.”
What happened to make Lavanya Tripathi react
In February 2025, Chiranjeevi was criticised for saying at a pre-release event, “When I'm at home, it doesn't feel like I'm surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I'm a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye... I'm scared that he might have a girl again.”
When Ram and Upasana’s twins were born on January 31, a journalist was one among many who criticised him for holding a press conference. Many criticised him for not doing the same after the birth of Klin Kaara in 2023, chalking it up to his being happy to have a grandson. Responding to the journo's now deleted tweet, Lavanya wrote, “I usually ignore tweets like this and let them pass on my timeline, but I didn’t expect it from you..This tweet is in extremely poor taste, turning a genuinely happy moment into something unpleasant.”
“You clearly don’t know how he treats the women in his family, especially his granddaughters. Very few men can do even 1% of what he does, so it’s best not to comment on people you don’t truly know :)” she added. Lavanya married Chiranjeevi’s nephew, Varun Tej, in 2023. Their son Vaayuv was born in 2025.
