Lavanya Tripathi says she doesn't like it when people attack her family: ‘I have great men in my life’

When Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela had twins last month, Chiranjeevi’s old comment about wanting a male heir resurfaced. Amid criticism for holding a press conference to announce the birth of a boy and a girl, Varun Tej’s wife, Lavanya Tripathi, had defended her mavayya (father-in-law). While promoting her upcoming film Sathi Leelavathi, Lavanya said that she doesn’t like it when people attack her family. Lavanya Tripathi defended Chiranjeevi recently against claims of him preferring male heirs.

Lavanya Tripathi says there’s no need to speculate when family is celebrating Lavanya was asked to elaborate on what she meant when she said very few men do even 1% of what Chiranjeevi does. She said, “I have great men in my life. And I’m very lucky to have all the men who are so supportive of me. And I include all of them in that 1%, along with many other men. We are a population of over a billion people, so 1% is a lot.”

The actor then stated that she needed to explain why she responded to that tweet, saying, “And, we need to speak about that tweet. That was in very bad taste. When a family is celebrating, what is the need to tweet such a thing? It’s a bad tweet. It’s my family. If somebody comes to my family, I will not like it.”