Ram Charan and Upasana got an astrologer to pick delivery time for twins, sent alchemist to pray at temple
Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela extended a special note of thanks to the astrologer Mahesh Bang, giving him a shoutout on her Instagram Story.
Superstar Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela has offered a peek into the spiritual planning that preceded the birth of their twins, through a video. The video revealed that the moment was carefully timed with the help of an astrologer who selected an auspicious delivery time window.
Upasana’s spiritually planned delivery
On Monday, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana shared a video offering a glimpse into the preparations leading up to the arrival of their babies. The clip highlighted the spiritual side of the planning, revealing that an astrologer was consulted to determine time for the twins’ delivery.
Astrologer Mahesh Bang appears prominently in the video, detailing how the birth timing was thoughtfully and meticulously chosen. He is seen saying, “I found one date and time that is 31st January, 11:30 p.m. onwards.”
Alongside him, energy alchemist Ranadheer is seen preparing for the occasion through prayers. He is seen visiting a temple to seek blessings.
In the video, he is heard saying, “So finally the day has come. So I’m here today on behalf of her and the family to pray everything should be safe, happy and healthy.”
The video underscores the efforts of a specialised team comprising doctors, nurses, astrologers and other experts, each sharing insights into their roles and experiences in ensuring a smooth process, and health of Upasana and the babies.
Upasana also extended a special note of thanks to the astrologer, giving him a shoutout on her Instagram Story. Posting the video on her Instagram Story, Upasana wrote, “Thank you, Mahesh Bang ji”.
“I truly appreciate how sincere and dedicated you are towards providing the right astrological advice backed by science and practicality,” she added.
Upasana also shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter. Posting the video, she wrote, “Every time I watch this, my heart feels full. I’m deeply grateful for the love, strength, and positivity that surrounds us. With folded hands, THANK YOU.”
“My family is truly blessed. Tejesvi Garu & the entire @HospitalsApollo team — your care & commitment meant everything to us. To RC’s fans and well-wishers, I know your love comes from a place of goodness. I trust you will always protect our children & respect their safety. To everyone across the world who prayed for us — your blessings will be cherished forever,” she added.
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela blessed with twins
Actor Ram Charan and his wife, businesswoman Upasana Konidela, welcomed their twins - a boy and a girl, on January 31. The couple issued a joint statement to share their happiness and joy.
Ram said, “Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment." Adding to this, Upasana added, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility - and that true legacy lies in giving back.”
Ram married Upasana, the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, in June 2012, following an engagement ceremony in December 2011. The couple had known each other for years and were friends before dating and getting married. In June 2023, the couple had their first baby, a daughter named Klin Kaara.
