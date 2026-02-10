Ram Charan and Upasana got an astrologer to pick delivery time for twins, sent alchemist to pray at temple

Superstar Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela has offered a peek into the spiritual planning that preceded the birth of their twins, through a video. The video revealed that the moment was carefully timed with the help of an astrologer who selected an auspicious delivery time window. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela became parents to twins on January 31. Upasana’s spiritually planned delivery On Monday, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana shared a video offering a glimpse into the preparations leading up to the arrival of their babies. The clip highlighted the spiritual side of the planning, revealing that an astrologer was consulted to determine time for the twins’ delivery. Astrologer Mahesh Bang appears prominently in the video, detailing how the birth timing was thoughtfully and meticulously chosen. He is seen saying, “I found one date and time that is 31st January, 11:30 p.m. onwards.” Alongside him, energy alchemist Ranadheer is seen preparing for the occasion through prayers. He is seen visiting a temple to seek blessings. In the video, he is heard saying, “So finally the day has come. So I’m here today on behalf of her and the family to pray everything should be safe, happy and healthy.”

The video underscores the efforts of a specialised team comprising doctors, nurses, astrologers and other experts, each sharing insights into their roles and experiences in ensuring a smooth process, and health of Upasana and the babies. Upasana also extended a special note of thanks to the astrologer, giving him a shoutout on her Instagram Story. Posting the video on her Instagram Story, Upasana wrote, “Thank you, Mahesh Bang ji”. “I truly appreciate how sincere and dedicated you are towards providing the right astrological advice backed by science and practicality,” she added.

Upasana's Insta Story