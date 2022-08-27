Liger box office day 2 collection: Hindi version of Vijay Deverakonda's film collects 5.75 crore

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's bilingual film received an average response on day 2 of its release. The Hindi version collected ₹4.50 crore on day two, taking its two day total to ₹5.75 crore. The Hindi version of the film was released in very few theatres late Thursday night and collected ₹1.25 crore from paid previews. Also read: Liger movie review

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger opened in theatres on Thursday amid mixed to negative reviews by the critics. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles and boxer Mike Tyson in an extended cameo.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared two-day collections of the Hindi version of Liger. He tweeted on Saturday, “#Liger opens to mixed response on Day 1... Good/ fair in mass pockets, dull/ordinary at metros/multiplexes... Needs to improve its performance on Sat and Sun... Thu [preview shows] 1.25 cr, Fri ₹ 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 5.75 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version.”

A report on Boxofficeindia.com stated that the Andhra market will feel it's more like a Hindi film while the Hindi circuits will feel like it's a South film, hence affecting its chances to perform at the box office.

On its opening day on Thursday, Liger raised ₹33.12 crore gross worldwide in all versions. "Liger packs a solid punch as Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer collects ₹33.12 crore gross worldwide," the producers announced on Friday.

The pan-India film stars Vijay as a mixed-martial arts boxer with a stutter, Ananya as his girlfriend, and Ramya as his mother. It marked Vijay's debut in Bollywood. It was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is backed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur's banner Puri Connects and Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions.

Liger was heavily promoted by Vijay and Ananya across the length and breadth of India. The Hindustan Times review of the film called it an ‘assault on your senses’. It read: "With a screenplay so juvenile, story without a head or a tail, direction limited to showing the hero's moves in slo-mo, director Puri Jagannadh's Liger is extremely flawed and below average for the hype it created."

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON