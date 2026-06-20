Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film sees a solid jump, crosses 11 crore

Maa Inti Bangaram box office collection day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back with a bang! The actor's latest release Maa Inti Bangaram has finally released in theatres after much delay and the response so far has been positive. After a strong opening, the film put up a solid growth on its second day of release at the box office. (Also read: Raj Nidimoru refuses to tell wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu he loves her at Maa Inti Bangaram event: ‘Nothing new’)

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office update

Maa Inti Bangaram box office collection day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in Nandini Reddy's film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Maa Inti Bangaaram has collected ₹6.57 crore on its second day of release. The haul shows an upward trend in collections, boosted by a Saturday and positive word of mouth. The film collected ₹5.35 crore on its first day. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹13.95 crore and total India net to ₹11.92 crore so far.

The film’s opening day haul have beaten the day one collections of films such as Yashoda, Ghaati and The Girlfriend.

About the film

The film tells the story of Swarna (Samantha), who meets her husband Anirudh’s (Diganth) parents for the first time since their marriage. While she’s worried about making a good impression on them and winning them over with her nonexistent cooking and homemaking skills, Karuna (Gulshan Devaiah) resurfaces to ruin whatever she has built. Swarna must find a way to fight back without letting her family know about her past.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy, created by Raj Nidimoru, and produced by Samantha, Raj, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy, created by Raj Nidimoru, and produced by Samantha, Raj, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaaram also had a strong opening worldwide, crossing ₹13 crore on day one. Thanking audiences, Samantha wrote on X, “To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film’s release.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaaram also had a strong opening worldwide, crossing ₹13 crore on day one. Thanking audiences, Samantha wrote on X, “To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film’s release.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She added, “The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON