Maa Inti Bangaaram Twitter reviews: Nandini Reddy’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres this Friday. The film created by Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK-fame tells the story of a housewife with a violent past her family is unaware of. Reactions for the film ranged from praise for Samantha’s stunts to criticism for the storyline. (Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaaram movie review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets her Baashha, Vikram moment in punchy action film)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised for stunts

Maa Inti Bangaaram Twitter reviews: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in the Nandini Reddy film.

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One X (formerly Twitter) user claimed that Maa Inti Bangaaram left them ‘mind blocked’. Praising Samantha’s stunts, they wrote, “Especially Samantha fights chusthunte naku kuda fighting nerchukovali anipinchindi. Ala iragadeesindi. Aa confidence, aa intensity, aa screen presence, total domination. (I also wanted to learn fighting after watching Samantha’s fight scenes. She dominated with her confidence, intensity and screen presence).”

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{{^usCountry}} Another called the film a ‘proper mass family entertainer’, adding, “Samantha matches every elevation thrown at her and effortlessly carries the film from comedy to action. Nandini Reddy delivers a wholesome entertainer that brings back the much-loved family genre to the big screen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another called the film a ‘proper mass family entertainer’, adding, “Samantha matches every elevation thrown at her and effortlessly carries the film from comedy to action. Nandini Reddy delivers a wholesome entertainer that brings back the much-loved family genre to the big screen.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An X user called the film ‘decent’ but praised Samantha, writing, “#MaaIntiBangaaram is decent entertainer that gets only action & High moments right.. The emotion, writing feels outdated. The screenplay has its moments. #Samantha was just rocking. It felt so happy to see womens cheering, shouting in the hall.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An X user called the film ‘decent’ but praised Samantha, writing, “#MaaIntiBangaaram is decent entertainer that gets only action & High moments right.. The emotion, writing feels outdated. The screenplay has its moments. #Samantha was just rocking. It felt so happy to see womens cheering, shouting in the hall.” {{/usCountry}}

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One fan even claimed that it was not Ram Charan's recent release Peddi but Maa Inti Bangaaram that would save Tollywood, writing, “Everyone thought TFIs comeback was with Peddi, but nahh… it's Ma Inti Bangaram! Excellent first half. A few scenes in the second half could have been better, but the action blocks, BGM, and Samantha's performance.”

Everyone thought TFIs comeback was with Peddi, but nahh… it's Ma Inti Bangaram! Excellent first half. A few scenes in the second half could have been better, but the action blocks, BGM, and Samantha's performance 👌👌👌 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌#MaaIntiBangaaram@Samanthaprabhu2 https://t.co/17T2zpRfkR — NxxxxxA (@NikuEndukuuuu) June 19, 2026

Familiar template is a let-down, says Twitter

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“#MaaIntiBangaram: Isn’t pure gold underneath, but the coating shines bright because of #Samantha,” wrote one X user in their review, adding, “Maa Inti Bangaram follows a familiar flashback-driven template.” They also wrote, “The biggest drawback is the routine storyline, which feels seen-before.”

Another thought that Maa Inti Bangaaram worked only in parts, writing, “While the film suffers from predictability and second half lacking big moments, there's a certain freshness in seeing a "Baasha"-style setup built around a female star.” They also wrote, “However, the writing needed more energy, more freshness specially in the second half.”

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An X user also thought the film could’ve been better in some parts, writing, “#MaaIntiBangaaram : decent family drama carried almost entirely by Samantha’s performance. the 1st half entertains with humor & action sequences work well, but the 2nd half turns slow and predictable. a tighter screenplay made it far better. Sana’s score feels like Kalki,” and rated it 2.85/5.

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows the story of Swarna, played by Samantha, who seems like your usual housewife on the surface but is harbouring a dark past. The balance in her life is threatened when someone from her past resurfaces.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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