Maa Inti Bangaaram worldwide box office collection day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets her highest-grossing solo earner

Maa Inti Bangaaram worldwide box office collection day 3: Nandini Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu seem to have done it again. Their recent release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has not just beaten the lifetime collection of their previous hit, Oh! Baby (2019), it has also become Samantha's highest-grossing solo earner.

Maa Inti Bangaaram worldwide box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram worldwide box office collection day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from Nandini Reddy's film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed over ₹43 crore worldwide in its first weekend. Nandini shared the news on social media, writing, “For making this story your own, for getting everything we tried to say and for celebrating it ….. this is truly the victory of the audience (folded hands emojis)….. so so grateful. This win hits very different.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This means that Maa Inti Bangaaram has beaten the lifetime collections of Samantha’s previous solo grossers, Oh! Baby and Yashoda (2022). The former film collected ₹38 crore in its lifetime, according to the trade website Sacnilk, while the latter brought in ₹32.13 crore. This makes the action drama the actor’s highest-grossing solo-led film in her career. Her highest-grossing films, led by a hero, are Mersal (2017) with Vijay and Rangasthalam (2018) with Ram Charan, both of which grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means that Maa Inti Bangaaram has beaten the lifetime collections of Samantha’s previous solo grossers, Oh! Baby and Yashoda (2022). The former film collected ₹38 crore in its lifetime, according to the trade website Sacnilk, while the latter brought in ₹32.13 crore. This makes the action drama the actor’s highest-grossing solo-led film in her career. Her highest-grossing films, led by a hero, are Mersal (2017) with Vijay and Rangasthalam (2018) with Ram Charan, both of which grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} However, Maa Inti Bangaaram still have a way to go if it is to beat South India’s highest-grossing female-led film, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra (2025). Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the Malayalam film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide. Keerthy Suresh-led Mahanati (2018), which also starred Samantha, grossed approximately ₹85 crore worldwide. Anushka Shetty also has hits such as Rudhramadevi (2015), Arundhati (2009) and Bhaagamathie (2018), which grossed approximately ₹85 crore, ₹70 crore and ₹67 crore worldwide. About Maa Inti Bangaaram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Maa Inti Bangaaram still have a way to go if it is to beat South India’s highest-grossing female-led film, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra (2025). Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the Malayalam film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide. Keerthy Suresh-led Mahanati (2018), which also starred Samantha, grossed approximately ₹85 crore worldwide. Anushka Shetty also has hits such as Rudhramadevi (2015), Arundhati (2009) and Bhaagamathie (2018), which grossed approximately ₹85 crore, ₹70 crore and ₹67 crore worldwide. About Maa Inti Bangaaram {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj wrote the story and screenplay with Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi, also working on the latter. It stars Samantha in the lead role as Swarna/Jhansi with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi as her co-stars.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film tells the story of Swarna (Samantha), who meets her husband Anirudh’s (Diganth) family for the first time. Even as she struggles to impress her in-laws, her violent past resurfaces and threatens to undo her future. Not only must she now impress her new family, but she must also ensure they never find out about the darkness she endured.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON