Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28 gets 81 cr Netflix deal

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas are joining hands for the third time for the upcoming film SSMB28. The movie has already sold its digital rights to OTT platform Netflix for a whopping amount of ₹81 crore, making it the biggest such deal for a Telugu film, as per an Indian Express report.

The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is expected to hit the theatres in 2023. It will be produced by S Radhakrishna (China Babu) for Haarika & Hassine Creations. The team also comprises of National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, art director AS Prakash, National Award-winning music director S Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod.

Mahesh Babu has already started shooting for the film and his rugged avatar with a beard has increased the anticipation amongst his fans. After the success of Athadu and Khaleja, fans are hoping for another blockbuster from this actor-director collaboration.

The actor was last seen in 2022 release Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which didn’t meet the expectation of fans. However, with SSMB28, fans are looking forward to a blockbuster. Post this, Mahesh Babu will commence the film with RRR director SS Rajamouli, which was announced earlier in 2022.

The year 2022 was a difficult one for the superstar after he lost his brother, mother and father within a gap of few months. Mahesh Babu expressed his gratitude to his fans for showing support as he and his family recovered from the troubling time. With SSMB28, the actor-director duo is all set to bring the audience an entertaining movie that will be released in 2023.

