Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Anushka Shetty, PM Modi and others pay tribute to Krishnam Raju on his death

Telugu actor and former union minister Krishnam Raju died in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was 82. After the news broke of his death, tributes and messages of condolences for his family have been pouring in from celebs of Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, and many others took to Twitter to express their shock and grief over the death of Krishnam Raju. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tribute. Krishnam Raju is survived by his wife Shyamala Devi and three daughters. Actor Prabhas is his nephew. Read more: Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Aditi Rao Hydari pay tributes as film critic Kaushik LM dies

On Sunday, PM Modi offered his condolences to the late actor and politician’s family. He posted a photo with the late Krishnam Raju, and his family, including Prabhas, and tweeted, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

PM Modi offered his condolences to the late Krishnam Raju's family.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter as he mourned the late Krishnam Raju. He wrote, “Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time.” Jr NTR also paid his tribute via Twitter. “Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace…” he tweeted.

Nikhil Siddhartha of Karthikeya 2 fame tweeted, “A Legend Has left us… A man with a Heart of Gold… Rest in peace sir, will miss your presence and motivational words always…” Trade analyst Ramesha Bala also paid his tribute and tweeted, “Veteran Telugu Actor and Political Leader #KrishnamRaju passed away earlier this morning. He was 83. A great loss… May his soul RIP (rest in peace)!”

Anushka Shetty took to Instagram as she mourned the late Krishnam Raju.

Anushka Shetty shared a photo of herself with the late act as she offered her condolences. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Rest in peace our very own Krishnam Raju garu… a legend a soul with the biggest heart. You will live on in our hearts.” Actor Chiranjeevi shared a note in Telugu as he tweeted, “Rest In Peace Rebel Star!”

Actor Manchu Manoj said he could not believe that Krishnam Raju was no more. He tweeted, "This can’t be true. Such a great human being we will miss you dearly sir. Your contribution to the film industry and the society will live on forever and ever. Om Shanti. We will love you forever."

Krishnam Raju’s last rites will be performed on Monday. According to reports, he had been suffering from health issues for some time and was getting treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Krishnam Raju had acted in hundreds of films in his career, and was known as 'Rebel Star' for his acting style.

