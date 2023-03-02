Mahesh Babu flexes biceps in new pic, Namrata Shirodkar reacts; fans say he’s ready for Bollywood. See post

Actor Mahesh Babu, who is currently busy filming for filmmaker Trivikram’s upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film, on Thursday took to Instagram to share new pictures from the gym. In the photos, Mahesh can be seen flexing his biceps after toning his arms in a session with his trainer. Mahesh was dressed in a blue sleeveless T-shirt, grey shorts, and shoes for his training. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu’s son reacts as he’s chased by paparazzi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh captioned the post, "Arm day!! (flexed biceps emoji) @minash.gabriel." Reacting to the post, Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar replied with fire emojis. Many fans reacted with heart and fire emojis in the comments section. One user wrote in Telugu, “Looks like he’s ready for Bollywood (sic).” "Raising temperatures with his hotness," read a comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two weeks ago, Mahesh left for a holiday to Switzerland to celebrate his wedding anniversary after completing filming the first schedule of his film with Trivikram. In the video clip, Mahesh and his wife Namrata were accompanied by his staff towards the security check at the airport.

Mahesh was seen wearing beige pants which he paired with a blue sweatshirt and with a matching jacket. He also wore a cap and sunglasses. Namrata, on the other hand, was seen in blue jeans paired with a white shirt and orange sweater.

Mahesh’s film with Trivikram marks the reunion with the filmmaker for the third time after movies such as Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the co-star. In the film, Mahesh will be seen sporting a new look featuring stubble and long hair. The look garnered praise for the actor from his fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few months ago, Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share Mahesh's picture in a completely new avatar. This made fans wonder if it is for his next film with filmmaker Trivikram. Some fans compared the look to Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

Mahesh will next team up with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for an Indiana Jones-style globe-trotting action adventure. The film, which will have a story by Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, will be predominantly shot in the forests of Africa. Rajamouli’s film is expected to go on the floors later this year or early next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10