Mahesh Babu jets off to Switzerland for holiday with Namrata Shirodkar. Watch

On Thursday, actor Mahesh Babu, who is busy filming his upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, was spotted at Hyderabad airport with wife Namrata Shirodkar. The couple was on the way to Switzerland for a holiday and is expected to return in two weeks. Pictures and video of Mahesh and Namrata from the airport have surfaced on social media. Also read: Internet thinks Namrata Shirodkar lost at Miss Universe 1993 because of her 'dumb' answer

Mahesh Babu left for the holiday after recently completing filming the first schedule of his film with Trivikram. In the latest video from the airport, Mahesh and Namrata can be seen accompanied by their staff towards the security check. Mahesh wore beige pants, which he paired with a blue sweatshirt and with a matching jacket. He also wore a cap and sunglasses. Namrata, on the other hand, can be seen in blue jeans paired with a white shirt and orange sweater.

Mahesh’s upcoming film with Trivikram marks his reunion with the filmmaker for the third time after movies such as Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde has been signed as Mahesh's co-star. In the film, Mahesh will be seen sporting a new look featuring a stubble and long hair. Fans have been sharing pictures of the actor's new look on social media, and expressing their excitement for seeing him in a fresh avatar. Earlier, Namrata Shirodkar had taken to Instagram to share a picture of Mahesh in a new look, which made fans wonder if it is for his next film with filmmaker Trivikram. Some fans compared the look to Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

Mahesh was last seen playing a loan agent in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which grossed more than ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office. The film, which was co-produced by Mahesh Babu, was criticised by a section of the audience for its love track between Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.

Mahesh Babu also has a project with SS Rajamouli in the pipeline. The film is expected to go on the floors next year. It is tipped to be a globe-trotting action adventure along the lines of Indiana Jones. In an interview with India Today last year, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had revealed that SS Rajamouli's film with Mahesh is based on real events. This will be SS Rajamouli's first film after RRR.

