Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate Sarkaru Vaari Paata's success: 'Very happy, overwhelmed by response'. See pics

Actor-couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrated the success of his latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata with a 'blockbuster bash'. Taking to Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar shared several pictures of the couple from the party. Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Parasuram Petla, Harish Shankar, Sukumar, Buchi Babu Sana were also part of the celebrations. (Also Read | Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office day 2 collection: Mahesh Babu film enters ₹100-crore club)

For the party, Mahesh opted for a blue T-shirt, denims and sneakers. Namrata wore a white and red outfit with matching shoes. The couple smiled and gave different poses in the pictures as they all celebrated at a restaurant.

Sharing the pictures, Namrata captioned her post, "About last night!! A blockbuster bash with our director and my favourite producers! Very happy and overwhelmed by the response to #SarkaruVaariPaata! Here's to many more (red heart emojis). @urstrulymahesh @parasurampetla @mythriofficial @gmbents @14reelsplus #BlockbusterSVP." Reacting to the post, her sister Shilpa Shirodkar dropped red heart emojis.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata entered the ₹100-crore club within just two days of its release. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Saturday tweeted, “Sarkaru Vaari Paata enters ₹100 cr club in just 2 days. Day 1 - ₹75.21 cr. Day 2 - ₹27.50 cr. Total - ₹102.71 cr. Strong hold.”

The Hindustan Times review read, "One thing that really works in favour of the film is Mahesh Babu’s refreshingly different character. To see him shed his sophisticated image and play a character that has an impeccable sense of humour without any inhibitions and nail it is just what his fans needed. Parasuram doesn’t disappoint in the way he writes and presents Mahesh’s character. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about Keerthy’s character that’s so poorly written, and is totally without any purpose. Here’s a film that’s headlined by one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema and it has him mouth a line about stalking a woman as ‘a boy thing’."

The action-comedy also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. It released in theatres on May 12. The film has been jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

