Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna suffers cardiac arrest; in ICU at Hyderabad hospital, says doctor

On Sunday, actor Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna was rushed to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad around midnight in an unconscious state after suffering a cardiac arrest. As per a hospital report, he was revived after performing CPR for 20 minutes and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he will be monitored for next 24 hours. Also read: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar pose with his father in family photo, miss his late mother Indira Devi

A video clip of a doctor sharing an update about Krishna’s health condition has surfaced on social media. In the clip, he can be seen saying that Krishna was hospitalised due to cardiac arrest. He was revived after 20 minutes of CPR and is currently being monitored in the ICU. He will be kept in observation for 24 hours to share any further update.

79-year-old Krishna, who has acted in over 300 films across his three decade long illustrious career, is considered Telugu cinema’s first superstar. Krishna was last seen on screen in the 2016 Telugu film, Sri Sri. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s fans took to Twitter to send their best wishes to Krishna for speedy recovery. Last month, Krishna’s first wife and Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi had died. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness, as per a statement released from the Ghattamaneni family following her demise.

Soon after her demise, fans offered their condolences for Mahesh Babu and the family by taking to Twitter. A person wrote, "Rest in peace amma (mother)!! Stay strong anna (brother) Mahesh Babu." A tweet also read," God please give enough strength to Mahesh Babu. Always with you anna." Another person tweeted, "Om shanti Indira garu (a term used to show respect to an elder). Stay strong Mahesh Babu anna. My condolences to the Ghattamaneni family." Another fan wrote, “Everything may be replaceable except mom's love. So sad to hear about the demise of Mahesh Babu's mom. RIP Indira Devi garu. Stay Strong anna Mahesh Babu.”

