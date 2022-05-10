Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Mahesh Babu says he doesn't want to 'waste his time' doing Hindi films: 'Bollywood can't afford me'
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu says he doesn't want to 'waste his time' doing Hindi films: 'Bollywood can't afford me'

Mahesh Babu has said in a new interview that he doesn't want to waste his time on Hindi movies. He will be seen next in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will release on May 12.
Mahesh Babu on Bollywood debut.
Published on May 10, 2022 02:54 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh made his Telugu film debut in 1999, in these 23 years in the industry, he never did a Hindi film, despite getting many offers. In a new interview, Mahesh has said that Hindi films ‘couldn't afford me’ and that he doesn't want to waste his time doing one. Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer: Mahesh Babu is a loan agent who beats bad guys but also has a soft, romantic side. Watch

Mahesh is one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema. Some of his hit films are Businessman, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru. 

In an interview with PTI, when Mahesh was asked if he'll appear in a Hindi film, he said, “I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier."

He added, “I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I'm very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion.”

RELATED STORIES

Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing up for release on May 12. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh and Parasuram. Mahesh will soon commence work on his next yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the female star.

Mahesh will don the producer's hat for the film Major. The multi-lingual biographical drama is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Starring Adivi Sesh in the titular role, the movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh's GMB Entertainment and A S Movies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
mahesh babu
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP