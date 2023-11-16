Mahesh Babu to fund 40 students’ education in remembrance of his late father Krishna

It has been a year since Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s father, late actor Krishna, died. In his memory, the family held a memorial in Hyderabad, which saw loved ones in attendance. Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar were clicked paying respects not just to Krishna’s photo, but also to his mother, Indira Devi. Other family members such as Ashok Galla, Sharan Kumar and Mahesh’s sisters also made their presence felt. Also read: Mahesh Babu shares video, expresses ‘heartfelt gratitude’ after Kamal Haasan unveils his late father Krishna's statue

The educational fund

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar pay respects to his late parents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar founded the Mahesh Babu Foundation in 2020 with the idea of sponsoring financial aid for children, particularly infants born with heart-related ailments. The idea stemmed from their son, Gautham, who was also born with a similar heart condition. As a tribute to Krishna, the foundation now set up Superstar Krishna Educational Fund, which will provide scholarships to 40 students in need. Education will range from school to postgraduate education.

In remembrance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Krishna passed away on November 15, 2022 at the age of 80 in Hyderabad. The actor was undergoing treatment after suffering from a cardiac arrest when he breathed his last. Back then, the film fraternity turned up at his last rites to pay their respects and console the family. Remembering his father now, Mahesh shared a throwback picture of his on X (formerly Twitter) and a glimpse of the memorial in Hyderabad on Instagram, writing, “One year of missing you…Superstar, always and forever.”

Mahesh’s upcoming projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming films have generated a lot of interest as they’re being helmed by celebrated filmmakers Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli. Trivikram’s Guntur Kaaram, however, has seen numerous script and cast changes since its inception, with the film touted to hit screens next year for Sankranthi.

As for his film with SS Rajamouli, Vijayendra Prasad is penning the story and the script is yet to be finalised for what is touted to be an Indiana Jones-style adventure film.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON