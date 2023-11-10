Mahesh Babu shares video, expresses ‘heartfelt gratitude’ after Kamal Haasan unveils his late father Krishna's statue

Mahesh Babu has expressed his gratitude after Kamal Haasan unveiled the statue of his late father and veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna. Taking to Instagram, Mahesh shared a video from the event. (Also Read | Dum Masala teaser: Mahesh Babu shares glimpse of first Guntur Kaaram song) Mahesh Babu shared a post on Instagram after Kamal Haasan unveiled Krishna's statue.

Mahesh shares video

In the clip, Kamal Haasan dressed in a blue T-shirt and sunglasses, unveiled the statue. He also put a garland around the statue. The actor also smiled, folded his hands and waved at his fans gathered at the venue.

Mahesh pens note

Mahesh captioned the post, “Heartfelt gratitude to @ikamalhaasan sir and #DevineniAvinash garu for gracing the inaugural event of Krishna garu's statue in Vijayawada. Truly honoured to have them unveil Nanna garu's statue, a homage to the legacy he left behind!”

He also added, "Also, a big thank you to all the fans from the bottom of my heart who made this event possible. (Folded hands emoji) Humbled by all the love (black heart emojis)." Sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, Mahesh's daughter Sitara wrote, "Miss you Thatha garu (red heart emoji)."

Kamal along with East Constituency YSRCP in charge Devineni Avinash unveiled the statue of Krishna installed in Guru Nanak Colony.

About Krishna

Krishna, originally known as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, did around 350 films. He was also a producer and director. In 2009, he received the Padma Bhushan Award. He entered Telugu cinema with Adurthi Subba Rao's romantic drama Thene Manasulu in 1965. He died on November 15, 2022, in Hyderabad due to health issues.

After more than a week of his father's death, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to express his feelings and emotions for his late father. He penned a beautiful, heartwarming note on Instagram.

He wrote, "Your life was celebrated... your passing is being celebrated even more... Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly... daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration... my courage... all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me that I never really felt before... Now I'm fearless... Your light will shine in me forever... I will carry your legacy forward... I will make you even more proud... Love you Nanna.. My Superstar ."

