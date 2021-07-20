Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mahesh Babu wishes daughter Sitara on 9th birthday, Namrata posts special video: 'Always lighting up my world'

Actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara turned 9 on Wednesday. Both took to their respective Instagram handles to wish their daughter. Watch.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have two kids - son, Gautham and daughter, Sitara.

Actor Mahesh Babu on Tuesday took to Instagram to wish his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni on her ninth birthday. Wishing her with a special message, Mahesh wrote that she always lights up his world.

Mahesh wrote in his post: “Happy birthday, my little one! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! @sitaraghattamaneni (sic).”

In the comments section of the post, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar replied with a heart emoji.

Mahesh also shared a glimpse of Sitara’s birthday celebration via a video.

Namrata, on the other hand, shared a video that beautifully captures moments from Sitara’s life from a baby to young girl.

“9 years today! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always! Love and more love to you. Happy birthday Sitara! (sic).” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has returned to the sets of his upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The shooting resumed in Hyderabad last week.

Director Parasuram took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy to be back on sets after a long time... #SarkaruVaariPaata shoot resumes today (sic).”

Along with the tweet, Parasuram shared a picture from the sets in which Mahesh Babu can be seen in discussion before a scene.

As per recent reports, both Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan are rumoured to be playing key roles in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, the makers haven’t made any official announcement yet.

Also read: Pinch 2 teaser: Salman Khan reacts as fan demands money back, says ‘paisa nahi churaya...’

Upon completion of this project, Mahesh will reportedly team up with director Vamshi Paidipally, with whom he had worked in the Telugu film Maharshi. Recently, Mahesh also hinted that he will be reuniting with Trivikram soon for another project.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on screen in Anil Ravipudi’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

