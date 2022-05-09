Major trailer: Mahesh Babu's film starring Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan will give you Shershaah flashbacks

The trailer of Adivi Sesh starrer Major, based on the life of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was released on Monday in a grand event. Produced by Mahesh Babu, the film follows the story of a soldier who was the hero of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Besides playing the lead role, Sesh has also written the film and he called this his pet project at the trailer launch.

Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran came together to release the trailer. Salman described the trailer as outstanding. "Happy to launch the trailer of #MajorTheFilm. This looks outstanding. All the best to the team,” wrote Salman, while sharing the trailer of the film’s Hindi version.

Sharing the trailer, Prithviraj wrote he’s so looking forward to the movie. “As a Malayali Sainik School Cadet who grew up idolising the armed forces, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan represents the ultimate hero. A true embodiment of courage, valour and selflessness! So so looking forward to seeing this film inspired from the life of an immortal brave heart of our nation,” tweeted Prithviraj, while sharing the Malayalam version of the trailer..

The trailer is cut and presented from the point of view of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents, played by Prakash Raj and Revathy. The trailer has a line from Prakash Raj, who says his son was not afraid of death. He goes on to say that even when death was staring at him, his son was ready to give up his life over his country. Mahesh Babu shared the Telugu version of the trailer.

Major, which has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, has been simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar and Murali Sharma.

The film has been co-produced by Mahesh Babu in association with Sony Pictures India.

Last November, a video was released by the makers in which Adivi Sesh spoke about the inspiration to make a film on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He said that the film will celebrate Sandeep’s life and won’t be about his death.

Sesh said: “He said, "I can only say that he impacted my life from the first moment I knew about him. It was in 2008, I remember when I had seen his photograph, splashed across all the channels. I didn't know what to make of it, I kept wondering, who is this man?"

