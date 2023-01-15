Makar Sankranti: Vijay Deverakonda performs puja at home with family; Vignesh Shivan visits Sabarimala temple. See pics

A host of celebrities have shared a glimpse of their Makar Sankranti celebrations. Vijay Deverakonda shared a family picture from a puja at home. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan too has shared pictures from his visit to the Sabarimala temple on the occasion. Also read: Vignesh Shivan shares unseen pics with Nayanthara and twin boys in New Year post

Sharing the family picture, Vijay Deverakonda wrote on Instagram, “Happy Sankranti.” It shows his parents standing on each side of a door. A makeshift chulha built on top of a rangoli is seen at the centre and has a pot over it. Some idols of deities are also seen placed near it. Vijay and his brother are see sitting near the door. Vijay is seen in a yellow silk dhoti and shawl, while his brother Anand Deverakonda is seen in a green kurta and white pyjama. Vijay is seen next to his pet dog, Storm Deverakonda, as if trying to control him from moving during the photo session.

Vijay Deverakonda shared a family picture on Makar Sankranti.

Vijay was last seen in his debut Bollywood film, Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film featured Ananya Panday opposite him. It, however, failed to impress the critics or the moviegoers, and did not do well at the box office. He will now be seen opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the Telugu film is scheduled to be released this year. He also has Goutam Tinnauri's next.

Vignesh Shivan, who tied the knot with actor Nayanthara last year and became a father to twin boys via surrogacy months later, visited Sabarimala temple on the occasion of the festival. Sharing pictures of himself posing in a shirt and mundu at the temple, Vignesh wrote on Instagram, “Hearty Pongal wishes to each and everyone of you ! All the way from Sabari Malai! With Aiyyappan’s blessings…"

Vignesh Shivan shared a few pics from Sabarimala temple.

Last year, Vignesh directed Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which featured his now-wife Nayanthara. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha. He recently produced the horror film Connect, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role.

