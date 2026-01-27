Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 15: Chiranjeevi film beats OG lifetime at ₹350 crore

They added, “Megastar @KChiruTweets continues his record-breaking spree, setting yet another HISTORIC BENCHMARK in Telugu cinema. ₹358 Crore+ Worldwide Gross in 15 days for #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru. ALL-TIME REGIONAL INDUSTRY BLOCKBUSTER. An @AnilRavipudi Entertainer.”

Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, which produced MSVPG, announced on social media that the film has grossed over ₹350 crore worldwide. Claiming that the film has collected ₹350 crore in 15 days of its release, the production house wrote, “When the BOSS arrives, records surrender.”

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 15: Anil Ravipudi’s comedy film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG), was released in theatres on January 12 for Sankranthi. In 15 days of its release, the filmmakers claim that the Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara-starrer has grossed ₹350 crore worldwide. This means it has beaten Pawan Kalyan’s recent hit, They Call Him OG's lifetime.

Chiranjeevi recently denied that the Telugu film industry had an issue with casting couch. “If you stay strict, nobody can take advantage of you. Casting couch will depend on your behaviour. If you’re professional, the other person will also be. This industry is like a mirror,” he said, citing his daughter as an example of how safe the industry is for women.

This means that MSVPG has beaten the lifetime collection of Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan ’s 2025 hit, They Call Him OG, which collected ₹295.22 crore worldwide. However, the number reported by production differs from the trade figures. According to Sacnilk , the Chiranjeevi-starrer collected ₹269.50 crore in 14 days, making it unlikely that MSVPG earned ₹89 crore worldwide in a day. The film collected ₹4.72 crore net in India on day 15.

However, Chiranjeevi courted controversy with his statement, with singer Chinmayi Sripada pointing out, “Legendary Chiranjeevi garu comes from a generation where they all were friends or even family friends with their female co artistes, mutually respected each other, worked with legends, and they are all legends themselves.”

MSVPG tells the story of a man who wants to reconcile with his estranged wife after years. Venkatesh played a cameo in the film.