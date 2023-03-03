Manushi Chhillar to make Telugu debut with Varun Tej's action film VT13 on Indian Air Force

Manushi Chhillar will make her Telugu debut opposite Varun Tej in the action film VT13 based on the Indian Air Force. The Telugu-Hindi drama was announced last year with Varun in the lead. The upcoming film will be the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, who is an ad filmmaker and cinematographer. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar shares name of top filmmaker that she would want to be directed by)

The actor announced her casting with a video announcement from the producers on social media. She wrote, "Here’s to those who touch the sky with glory. Excited to be teaming up with @varunkonidela7 in #VT13 (hug emoji)." The 'welcome aboard' video references a similar video which revealed that Varun Tej would be part of the project. Like Varun, Manushi is seen going through the script and making notes. Arriving at the last page, which just says 'Jai Hind', the actor closes the script with the same small airplane as the previous video. She dons a pair of dark sunglasses and smiles for the character.

Inspired by true events, the film will feature Varun as an air force pilot while Manushi will be portraying the role of a radar officer. The drama film will follow their actions on the frontlines as they face one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks in India.

The yet untitled film is tentatively called VT13. It is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures, and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, VT13 goes on floors on Friday. It will be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.

In a statement, the actor shared, "I am elated to be a part of this incredible spectacle filled with action and working with Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures. I am grateful to my director, Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, for trusting in me, and I am excited to know the life and journey of the officers in the Indian Air Force. It is an exciting beginning to sharing screen space with Varun Tej."

Manushi won the title of Miss World in 2017 and made her acting debut with Samrat Prithviraj in 2022 opposite Akshay Kumar. She played princess Sanyogita, Prithviraj's wife in the historical film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Next, she will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in the comedy The Great Indian Family, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Manushi is also part of the cast of the John Abraham-starre Tehran which will be released later this year.

