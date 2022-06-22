Modern Love Hyderabad: Amazon Prime Video teases stories, reveals release date for Telugu version of anthology

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced the release date, among other details, of Modern Love Hyderabad, the second of the three localised Indian versions of the widely-acclaimed international series. The Hyderabad chapter will feature six episodes directed by four filmmakers – Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, and Devika Bahudhanam. The series will start streaming on the platform on July 8. Also Read| Modern Love Mumbai review: Dhruv Sehgal, Hansal Mehta's beautiful stories are worth going through anything

Amazon Prime Video took to its Twitter account on Wednesday to release a poster for the series, that featured eight scenes from the anthology. The poster was captioned, "Bringing you 6 heartfelt stories of love all the way from Hyderabad. #ModernLoveOnPrime, July 8."

Modern Love Hyderabad poster.

The Hyderabad chapter has been produced by Elahe Hiptoola under the banner of SIC Productions, with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner. The episodes are My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner by Nagesh Kukunoor, featuring Revathy and Nithya Menen. Nagesh has also directed the second episode – Fuzzy, Purple, and Full of Thorns, which stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma, and the fourth episode Why Did She Leave Me There, featuring Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya.

The third episode, What Clown Wrote This Script, is directed by Uday Gurrala and features Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair. Devika Bahudhanam has directed the fifth episode titled About That Rustle In The Bushes, which features Ulka Gupta and Naresh. The sixth episode, Finding Your Penguin, has been directed by Venkatesh Maha and stars Komalee Prasad in the lead role.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said about the series, “After the success of Modern Love Mumbai on Prime Video, we are excited to bring the second Indian edition of our well-acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love. Modern Love Hyderabad explores the joys, complications, tribulations, and healing power of love. Working with Elahe Hiptoola and Nagesh Kukunoor to tell these emotionally charged but rooted stories has been an incredible creative journey of ideation and collaboration."

The anthology series is inspired by New York Times' popular column Modern Love. The original US version was helmed by John Carney. After Mumbai and Hyderabad, another adaption of the series Modern: Love Chennai will also be released.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.