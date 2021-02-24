Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic

Actor Nadiya, who was last seen in Telugu film Miss India, has shared a picture in which she’s seen reading Amar Chitra Katha. She feels she’s never too old to brush up on a classic comic.

Sharing a picture of herself reading Amar Chitra Katha, she wrote on Instagram: “Quick and easy way to brush up on classics. Never too old for Amar Chitra Katha (sic).”

Nadiya, a leading actor across southern film industries in the 1980s and 1990s, returned to acting with 2004 Tamil film M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, in which she played Jayam Ravi’s mother.

In 2013, Nadiya returned to Telugu filmdom after a gap of 14 years with Prabhas’s Mirchi and Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daredi. For her performance in the latter, she was awarded the prestigious Nandi award by the Telugu government.

Nadiya will soon start shooting for the Telugu version of Drishyam 2 which will be titled Drushyam 2. In the first part, she played the pivotal character of IPS officer Geetha Prabhakar.

She’s currently filming for Varun Tej’s Telugu boxing-drama Ghani and Naga Shaurya starrer Varudu Kaavalenu.

Nadiya is also planning to make her directorial debut soon. In an interview a few years ago, she said that if she ever branches out from acting, it will be in the department of direction. However, she didn’t confirm if she has a script ready for her direction.

