In 2024, filmmaker Nag Ashwin switched gears and made the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. The dystopian story, which was mounted on a massive scale, starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Two years later, the director says he shot only 10 days for the sequel, which recently went on floors.

Nag Ashwin on Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Prabhas plays the lead in Nag Ashwin's Sci-Fi film Kalki 2898 AD.

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At the promotional event for Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film, I’m Game in Hyderabad, Nag Ashwin was asked about the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD by the anchor Suma. When she reminded him that he once said that planets have to align for him to shoot it, he replied, “Aa planets anni align aipoyi oka round tirigey. So, ipudu malli inkoka round tirigi align ainapudu start chestam (The planets have aligned and even taken a round. So, we will begin shooting again when they align and can take another round).” When she asked him for an update on the number of days he has shot and what he has planned, he said, “Not much. We shot for only about 10 days. Once Prabhas garu is free, we will shoot in a long stretch.”

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When Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan shot for it

{{^usCountry}} In February, Amitabh told fans that he missed his weekly Sunday meet with them because he was shooting for Kalki 2898 AD sequel with Kamal. “but apologies .. work first .. rest later .. ... and meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN ... we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar .. Kalki 2 begun the work,” he wrote, posting pictures of him hugging Kamal and interacting with him on set. The pictures showed him dressed as Ashwatthama, while Kamal was in casual wear rather than his Supreme Yaskin look. The duo did not share scenes in the first film, and fans are thrilled at the prospect of them working together in the sequel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February, Amitabh told fans that he missed his weekly Sunday meet with them because he was shooting for Kalki 2898 AD sequel with Kamal. “but apologies .. work first .. rest later .. ... and meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN ... we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar .. Kalki 2 begun the work,” he wrote, posting pictures of him hugging Kamal and interacting with him on set. The pictures showed him dressed as Ashwatthama, while Kamal was in casual wear rather than his Supreme Yaskin look. The duo did not share scenes in the first film, and fans are thrilled at the prospect of them working together in the sequel. {{/usCountry}}

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Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan reunite on Kalki 2898 AD sequel's set.

Prabhas’ upcoming work

After Kalki 2898 AD in 2024, Prabhas starred in Maruthi’s horror comedy The Raja Saab this year. He only played a cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa and gave voiceover for Teja Sajja’s Mirai in 2025. He currently has three films lined up, with one of them expected to be released later this year.

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He is shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi with Imanvi as his co-star and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit with Triptii Dimri. Fauzi is expected to be released in theatres on December 3. Prabhas will also reprise his roles as Bhairava and Karna for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Deepika is no longer associated with the film and is rumoured to have been replaced by Sai Pallavi. Alia Bhatt was also in talks for a role, according to sources.