Naga Chaitanya reveals he plays Mahesh Babu’s fan in Thank You

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming project Thank You, has revealed that he plays a Mahesh Babu fan for a certain period in the movie. In one of his interviews as part of the promotions, Chaitanya revealed that he plays Mahesh Babu’s fan in the college portion of the movie. Also read: Naga Chaitanya said lines in English so Dhootha co-star Prachi Desai would understand

A clip of Chaitanya talking about playing a Mahesh Babu fan in Thank You has surfaced on social media. Thank You has been directed by Vikram K Kumar.

Answering a question about the Mahesh Babu connect with his character, Chaitanya told Galatta Plus in an interview, “The film travels through a certain timeline involving my character who goes through school and college to become a successful start-up billionaire. We wanted to use a layer of cinema to show how cinemas has evolved through this timeline. This is to show how my character evolves with each Mahesh Babu’s film. It starts with Pokkiri and how much my character enjoys watching it to the next Mahesh Babu film at a different stage in my career. We’ve just used the cinema reference to follow the timeline.”

In another clip from the pre-release event of the movie, Chaitanya said the Mahesh Babu reference will serve as a very good high point for fans.

Naga Chaitanya currently awaits the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he’s plays a key role. Chaitanya had joined the team as a replacement for actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was originally signed to play the character. The movie will mark Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut and will show him as the titular character's close friend.

