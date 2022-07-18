Naga Chaitanya talks about 'seriousness of relationship', not thanking special people: We hesitate, have second thoughts

Actor Naga Chaitanya has spoken about his next film Thank You and how the project has taught him the 'seriousness of any relationship'. In a new interview, Chaitanya also said that despite having 'a lot of special people in our lives' people hesitate and have second thoughts while thanking them. (Also Read | Samantha reacts to trolls blaming her for rumours about ex-husband Chaityana dating Shobhita)

Last year, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation from her husband Chaitanya. They took to social media platforms to announce their separation. The couple was married for nearly four years.

In an interview with The News Qube, Chaitanya said, “This is a script I feel will instantly connect with audiences. We have a lot of special people in our lives but when it comes to thanking them, we hesitate and have second thoughts. As much as we want to thank them, there’s always some element of guilt or the distance that you share with them could stop us. This film will teach us to go thank those people.”

Chaitanya also said, “This film taught me the importance of expressing gratitude. When I was shooting for this movie, I became more grounded as a person. I called up and thanked some people who’ve contributed to my success in life. This film taught me the seriousness of any relationship and why keeping in touch is so important.”

Chaitanya will be next seen in the forthcoming Telugu film Thank You. It is a coming-of-age drama of a person with humble beginnings going on to become a self-made billionaire. The film also stars Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair and Avika Gor.

Recently, Chaitanya revealed that he plays Mahesh Babu’s fan in the movie. A clip of Chaitanya talking about playing a fan of Mahesh in Thank You surfaced on social media.

Answering a question about the Mahesh Babu connection with his character, Chaitanya told Galatta Plus, “The film travels through a certain timeline involving my character who goes through school and college to become a successful start-up billionaire. We wanted to use a layer of cinema to show how cinemas has evolved through this timeline. This is to show how my character evolves with each Mahesh Babu’s film. It starts with Pokkiri and how much my character enjoys watching it to the next Mahesh Babu film at a different stage in my career. We’ve just used the cinema reference to follow the timeline.”

Currently, Chaitanya awaits the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he plays a key role. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Mona Singh. He joined the team as a replacement for actor Vijay Sethupathi The movie will mark Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut.

