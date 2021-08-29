Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nagarjuna Akkineni turns 62: Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Kajal Aggarwal wish him

Among the stars who wished Nagarjuna on his 62nd birthday were Anil Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Dia Mirza to name a few.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 08:43 PM IST
As actor Nagarjuna Akkineni turned 62 on Sunday, the film industry ushered in his special day with heartfelt birthday wishes.

A host of actors including Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Chaitanya Akkineni, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and more wished the actor on their respective social media handles.

Anil Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with Nagarjuna, where the two can be seen twinning in black at an event.

"Here's to never having bad hair days! Happy Birthday @iamnagarjuna always stay your smiling and positive self," he tweeted along with the photo.

Actor Dia Mirza, who was recently seen with Nagarjuna in the action-thriller film Wild Dog, uploaded a super sweet post sharing pictures of her with 'Nag Sir', along with a beautiful message.

"Happy Birthday Nag Sir. Here is wishing the King a blessed year ahead. There is a good reason why he is called King. He leads with example with his kind heart, his keen observation, his instant desire to problem solve, his curiosity and childlike enthusiasm for work and life. A fellow nature lover and incredible co-actor. It was a dream come true working with him and I hope we can make many more memories at work," she wrote.

Nagarjuna's son and star Chaitanya Akkineni took to his Twitter handle and shared a special birthday post, unveiling Nagarjuna's look from Bangarraju.

Along with the poster, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my King @iamnagarjuna .. so looking forward to sharing the screen with you again! To great health and happiness always .. thank you for being you !! Lots of love."

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who will be sharing the screen with the 'King' in the film The Ghost, wished him on her Twitter handle along with sharing the film's first look.

Actor Chiranjeevi also wished his dear friend with a love-filled tweet.

Also read: Nagarjuna on his Bollywood comeback with Brahmastra: I was never craving for acceptance in Hindi film industry

"An ultra-cool guy who takes life as it comes and makes most of each moment. An Actor who is constantly experimenting and pushing boundaries. And Most of All a dear Friend to have for all times and forever, dearest @iamnagarjuna A Very Happy Birthday to you," he penned.

On the work front, Nagarjuna has The Ghost with Praveen Sattaru and Bangarraju with director Kalyan Krishna in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

