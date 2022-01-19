Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
telugu cinema

Nagarjuna on Bangarraju success: 'Telugu audience didn’t give up on the film'

Nagarjuna thanked fans for watching his film Bangarraju and said the success of this film is because of the faith he has in Telugu audience.
Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna feature on Bangarraju poster. 
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:49 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is buoyed by the success of his latest Telugu release Bangarraju. He said that Telugu audiences didn’t give up on the film and he will bow down to them for their response.

Speaking at the success meet of the movie, which has grossed over 50 crore in its opening weekend, Nagarjuna thanked Telugu audiences for showing up at the theatres to watch their movie.

“The whole world fears the pandemic now. At a time when movies have been stopped from releasing in north India and we were contemplating whether to release our film or not, it is the Telugu cinema lovers who urged us to go ahead with our release. They promised to watch our film. I bow down to Telugu audiences for giving us a blockbuster,” Nagarjuna said, speaking at the event.

“The success of this film is not because of the faith you have in me but it is because of the faith I have in Telugu audience,” he added.

Bangarraju is the sequel to 2016 hit Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana. While Nagarjuna reprised the titular role from the prequel, Ramya Krishnan was seen as Bangarraju’s wife Satyabhama. The film also featured Naga Chaitanya in a key role. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi among others.

This was Naga Chaitanya’s first release since he announced his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple recently ended their marriage.

Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation in October. In their statements, they said, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

Naga Chaitanya has completed shooting for a Telugu web series for Amazon Prime. The show has been directed by Vikram K Kumar. He also awaits the release of his maiden Hindi film, Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he has played a key role.

