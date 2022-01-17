Nagarjuna Akkineni reveals being referred to as 'woh south ka actor' all the time: 'I keep hearing that'

Actor Nagarjuna and his son-actor Naga Chaitanya have opened about being referred to as a 'south actors'. In a new interview, the father-son duo revealed that they hear it all the time but added that they are proud of their roots.

Naga Chaitanya features alongside his father Nagarjuna in their Telugu supernatural film Bangarraju. Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the film is a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film also features Krithi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, and Jhansi.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble when asked if he is still called a south actor, Nagarjuna said, "All the time. 'What happens in the south?' The same thing happens in the south. Even now, when I walk in a restaurant somewhere in Delhi or Mumbai, 'Woh south ka actor hai (He's an actor from the south)', they say that. At the airport, the CISF guys, I keep hearing that." When asked if it bothers him, "No, not really. Really proud."

Responding to if he has heard anything like that, Naga replied, "Ya, ya. Of course. South, South Indian actor, South actor, we hear it all the time. But like dad said, very happy about it. Our roots are here. But at the same time, it's nice that this whole south Indian-north Indian films, that whole divide is getting diluted. I think it has always been the case. Our emotion is the same, we are all human beings and we all connect to the same emotion. So that's good that films are also seen that way now. I think technology is removing the barrier."

Bangarraju is Naga Chaitanya’s first release after he announced split with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple released a statement in October last year on their social media accounts informing their fans about their separation after a nearly four-year-long marriage.

Recently, during a media interaction for Bangarraju promotions, he had spoken about their separation. “It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will mark his Bollywood debut. The film also features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. Scheduled to release on April 14, 2022, the film has been directed by Advait Chandan.

