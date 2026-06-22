Allu Arjun appears virtually in Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre stampede case; Nampally Court adjourns hearing to July

The Nampally Court adjourned the hearing in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case that left one woman dead during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule in December 2024. Allu Arjun was asked to appear in person, but he did so virtually after seeking permission. An advocate for the theatre management revealed to the press that out of the 23 accused in the case, one or two failed to appear in court.

Allu Arjun appears virtually instead of in person

Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during his film's screening in Hyderabad. (PTI)

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The court issued summons to Arjun in the stampede case to appear in person on June 22. However, the actor sought permission to attend the hearing virtually, citing that he is shooting for a film in Mumbai. His legal team confirmed the same and told ANI, “He will appear virtually before the Nampally Court after the court issued a summons requiring him to appear in person today. Allu Arjun had sought permission, citing his ongoing movie shoot in Mumbai.”

Nampally Court adjourns hearing to July

The court had issued summons to all 23 accused in the case, with Arjun listed by the police as accused no. 11 (A11). However, an advocate representing Sandhya Theatre told the press that one or two people failed to appear for the hearing.

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{{^usCountry}} Advocate Bhanu Chander spoke to the press and said, “I am here to represent in crime number 376 of 2024 in PRC (Preliminary Related Case) 260 of 2026 from A1 to A10 (the theatre management and partners). Today is the appearance before the Magistrate at Nampally to file a committal bond.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Advocate Bhanu Chander spoke to the press and said, “I am here to represent in crime number 376 of 2024 in PRC (Preliminary Related Case) 260 of 2026 from A1 to A10 (the theatre management and partners). Today is the appearance before the Magistrate at Nampally to file a committal bond.” {{/usCountry}}

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He revealed why the court adjourned the hearing, adding, “But out of the 23 members (total accused listed in the police chargesheet), 21 or 22 have appeared; one or two are absent. That’s the reason it is posted for July 6 for the next steps for the registration of the SC sessions case. For the next hearing, all 23 members together should appear before the court.” The court adjourned the hearing to July 6.

The Sandhya Theatre stampede case

On December 4, 2024, Arjun, his family, and the Pushpa 2 team attended a special screening of the film at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. A 35-year-old woman named Revathi lost her life while her 8-year-old son Sritej was hospitalised with serious injuries after the crowd surged forward to meet the star, causing a stampede.

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Arjun and his father, producer Allu Aravind, extended financial assistance to the family and covered their medical bills. Some members from the Pushpa team also extended financial support. Aravind recently visited the family to check on Sritej’s health. Arjun was arrested in the case and released on interim bail in 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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