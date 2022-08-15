Namrata Shirodkar tells husband Mahesh Babu ‘you’re looking too hot’ as she re-posts his pic. See here

Namrata Shirodkar called her husband, actor Mahesh Babu 'too hot’ as she re-posted his picture on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform, Namrata re-shared the photo, originally posted by Mahesh. She captioned the post, "And you’re looking too hot (collision symbol and heart eyes emoji). (Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar wishes Mahesh Babu as she pens emotional birthday note)

In the monochrome picture, Mahesh sported a new look as he posed sideways looking away from the camera. His sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar commented, "Hot and how." Fans also posted comments reacting to the picture. A person wrote, "We felt the same." A fan also said, "He set my soul on fire."

Namrata re-shared the photo.

The look could be for Mahesh’s next yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. Sharing the photo on his Instagram page, Mahesh had written, "Loving the new vibe..." Reacting to the post, Namrata dropped a series of fire emojis. Shilpa wrote, "Ufffffff, loveeeeee it."

Over the last couple of months, Mahesh was on a long holiday with his family. As part of the trip, Mahesh met Bill Gates in New York and he shared a picture with the Microsoft co-founder on Twitter. Mahesh described Bill as one of the greatest visionaries who is very humble. He also said he’s truly an inspiration. "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr @BillGates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration! (sic),” Mahesh wrote.

Recently, Mahesh played a loan agent in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which grossed over ₹200 crore at the global box office. The film marked the maiden collaboration between Mahesh and director Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh was paired with Mahesh for the first time. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has been co-produced by Mahesh, was heavily panned by a section of the audience for its controversial love track between Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.

Director Parasuram was criticised for defending the scene in which Mahesh makes Keerthy Suresh lie next to him and puts his leg on her. Parasuram has compared the scene with a child sleeping next to its mother.

