Nani and Salman Khan met up at the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 finals, fans can’t get enough of their pics

The World Cup final between India and Australia might have left many disappointed - what with Australia winning the cup - but there was a behind-the-scenes moment that fans can’t get enough of. Actor Nani, who’s busy promoting his upcoming film Hi Nanna just so happened to meet Salman Khan on the sidelines of a TV show.

Salman Khan and Nani at the India vs Australia World Cup final(X)

The Bollywood star was promoting his latest film Tiger 3 on Star Sports. The duo interacted with each other and fans can’t seem to get enough of the pictures that have surfaced on the internet. (Also Read: Nani says he would ‘definitely say no’ if asked to appear as guest on Koffee With Karan)

A blockbuster off the field, say fans

Fans of both the actors were pumped to see them together for the first time. One fan wrote on X, “Salman bhai and nani together. happy smile,” while another shared, “Nani Meets Salman. A blockbuster encounter off the field! @NameisNani and @BeingSalmanKhan crossed paths while promoting their respective films at the #CWC23 finals!”

Nani was pumped to watch the WC final

While Team India did not win, Nani had high hopes when he spoke to Star Sports ahead of the match. He said, “Post 2011, I slowly lost interest in cricket, and the excitement I had as a kid for the sport faded. However, during this World Cup, after watching our team's performance so far, I got that childlike feeling again, reminding me of watching an India match (as a kid) in Begumpet.”

Vindhya shares pictures with the stars

Vindhya Visakha was hosting the match and the anchor shared pictures with both the stars on Instagram, writing, “Stars in the studios. Absolutely pumped up and Cheering loud for #Teamindia with @beingsalmankhan & @nameisnani!” Nani can be seen dressed in a blue Team India jersey, while Salman opted for a denim shirt.

Hi Nanna to hit screens soon

Nani has been busy promoting Hi Nanna, which will hit screens in multiple languages on December 7. The film is directed by Shouryuv and also stars Mrunal Thakur as the lead. The actor also released a ‘manifesto’ as part of the film’s promotions and dressed up as a politician, given that the Telangana elections will be held soon.

