Nani defends The Paradise's A-certificate, but says the film doesn't have ‘violence just for the sake of it’

Telugu star Nani was in Mumbai with the team of his upcoming film, The Paradise, on Tuesday. The actor addressed the media at a press conference in the run-up to the film's release, talking about, among other things, the intense violence in the Srikanth Odela-directed film.

Nani reacts to the violence in The Paradise

Nani plays the lead in Srikanth Odela's The Paradise.

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On Tuesday, Nani said the team behind The Paradise were prepared for an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as the movie features high-intensity action and violence. An A-certificate means the film is suitable for viewership by adults (over the age of 18) only. "I understand where it is coming from; there's a lot of violence. For example, there are films which are solely focused on violence, like violence for the sake of violence. But The Paradise is not like that," the actor told reporters at a press conference in Mumbai.

Describing The Paradise as a solid drama, packed with emotion, the actor said the film has all the elements, but admitted the violence quotient is high. “Everybody will relate to it, whatever the age group, but children can't watch it because there's violence. However, everything that happens in the film, is what we see and relate, there's drama, emotion, and love, but the violence portion is little higher. So, we were prepared for it ('A' certification) while shooting.”

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{{^usCountry}} Nani added that with The Paradise, the attempt is to bring back the emotional intensity he has associated with commercial films while growing up. All about The Paradise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nani added that with The Paradise, the attempt is to bring back the emotional intensity he has associated with commercial films while growing up. All about The Paradise {{/usCountry}}

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Set in the slums of 1980s Secunderabad, the period action drama follows the story of a marginalised tribe, stripped of fundamental rights and faced with social discrimination. A fierce man named, Jadal (Nani), challenges this systemic oppression.

The film received an A-certificate from the CBFC ahead of its worldwide release on September 24, with Nani saying the makers understand this could restrict certain sections from watching the film, but added that the story goes beyond its violent elements.

The Paradise reunites Nani and director Srikanth Odela after their 2023 hit Dasara. It is produced by SLV Cinemas. Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal round out the cast of the film, which is slated to arrive in theatres on September 24.

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(With inputs from PTI)