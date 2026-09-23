'Not targeting genuine movie reviews': Nani explains court order restraining defamatory content against The Paradise

Days before its release, Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise was granted legal relief by a Bengaluru court that restrained the publishing and circulation of any ‘defamatory’ content against the film. After social media chatter speculated whether that would affect the reviews for the film, lead actor Nani clarified that the injunction wasn’t against ‘genuine’ film reviews.

Nani says court order not against ‘genuine’ reviews

The Paradise: Nani fights for his rights in the Srikanth Odela film.

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Nani was in Mumbai on Monday with the team of The Paradise for a press conference promoting the film. Responding to a query about Bengaluru court granting an interim injunction restraining the circulation of defamatory content on social media, Nani said the move is aimed at AI and bot-generated material. “It does not target genuine reviews,” the actor added.

On Saturday, a sessions judge in Bengaluru passed an order on an application filed by the film's producer, Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP.

What does the court order protect The Paradise against?

Deep Dive What was the court's ruling regarding defamatory content against The Paradise? The Bengaluru court granted an injunction restraining the publication and circulation of any allegedly defamatory content against The Paradise, emphasizing that it does not target genuine film reviews. Why did Nani clarify that the court order does not affect genuine reviews? Nani clarified that the court's move is specifically aimed at AI and bot-generated material, ensuring that authentic reviews of the film would not be impacted by the injunction. How could circulating false information harm The Paradise financially? The film's producers argued that the circulation of false and derogatory material could cause irreversible financial damage and diminish the film's commercial value, particularly just before its release.

The plea in the Bengaluru court stated that the makers had invested a substantial amount in the production, marketing and distribution of the film. The makers also argued that the circulation of such material could cause irreversible financial damage to the film. It noted that several posts, comments and URLs containing allegedly false and derogatory material began circulating on social media after the film's official teaser was released on August 6.

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{{^usCountry}} After examining the submissions and documents placed before it, the court found the posts went beyond fair criticism and could cause irreparable financial and reputational harm to the makers. The court observed that the material appeared to be intended to diminish the film's commercial value. The court also noted that unrestricted viral dissemination of the material immediately before the film's release could cause unquantifiable and irreversible economic and reputational damage. It then {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After examining the submissions and documents placed before it, the court found the posts went beyond fair criticism and could cause irreparable financial and reputational harm to the makers. The court observed that the material appeared to be intended to diminish the film's commercial value. The court also noted that unrestricted viral dissemination of the material immediately before the film's release could cause unquantifiable and irreversible economic and reputational damage. It then {{/usCountry}}

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The court then restrained the defendants from hosting, publishing, transmitting, reproducing or making available the allegedly false and defamatory content. Earlier, a similar legal relief was granted to Yash-starrer Toxic.

All about The Paradise

The Paradise reunites Nani and director Srikanth Odela after their 2023 hit Dasara. It is produced by SLV Cinemas. Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal round out the cast of the film, which is slated to arrive in theatres on September 24.