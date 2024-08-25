Nani on pressure of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram living up to RRR, Pushpa: ‘I'm just a humble actor coming with a humble film'

Actor Nani’s upcoming Telugu film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya, will be released in theatres in multiple languages on August 29. In an interview with ETimes, Nani revealed that he doesn’t think of it as a ‘pan-India film’, while talking about the pressure of it living up to RRR, Pushpa, or Kalki 2898 AD. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nani have a mini ‘Eega reunion’ at the airport) Nani in a still from his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

‘There is no comparison’

Nani was asked if he feels the pressure ahead of the film’s release, given that the previous hit south Indian films have set a benchmark. He said, “I am not looking at it as a pan-India film. A lot of times I get to see the love the North audience or Hindi audience has given me. They really liked my last films Hi Papa (Hi Nanna) and Dasara. So Surya's Saturday (Saripodhaa Sanivaaram) is primarily a Telugu release and this time we are going for a slightly wider release in Tamil. Also, there is no comparison with RRR, Pushpa or Baahubali, I am just a humble actor coming with a humble film.”

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is Nani’s second film with director Vivek after the 2022 rom-com Ante Sundaraniki. The film will be released in Hindi as Surya’s Saturday. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P Sai Kumar and Subhalekha Sudhakar. Music for the film has been composed by Jakes Bejoy. It tells the story of a man with anger issues called Surya who delves out vigilante justice only on Saturdays due to a promise made to his mother. He butts heads with a ruthless policeman.

Nani in the news

Nani was recently in the news for calling out Arshad Warsi after he said Prabhas’ character in Kalki 2898 AD was like a ‘joker’. At a press meet, when Nani was asked about Arshad’s comment, he said, “The person that you’re referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter.”

He later spoke to Mid-day and regretted his choice of words, saying, “Being actors, we need to be extra careful with our choice of words. So, in that way, him and me, both are victims... Definitely, my choice of words was also poor. The biggest thing that you can do is accept your regret... Also, who are we to correct? But somebody asked us about our opinion and we reacted to it.”