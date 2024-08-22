Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nani have a mini ‘Eega reunion’ at the airport. Watch

Actors Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu bumped into each other at the Hyderabad airport on Thursday. The duo was going to Mumbai for different events when they caught up at the airport. Samantha even posted a selfie she took with Nani on her Instagram stories. (Also Read: Nani slams Arshad Warsi’s Joker comment on Prabhas for Kalki 2898 AD: ‘This must be the most publicity he has got’) Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu bumped into each other while heading to Mumbai.

Samantha meets Nani

Samantha shared a selfie on her Instagram that sees her and Nani smile as they pose for a picture together in the flight. Sharing it, she wrote, “@nameisnani the sweetest surprise today (white heart emoji). All the very best for #saripodhaasanivaaram (strong emoji).”

A screengrab of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram stories.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing Nani and Samantha chatting it up at the airport. They looked lost in conversation as they boarded the shuttle for their flight to Mumbai. Nani was heard telling Samantha about his upcoming film.

One fan commented under the video, “Eega reunion,” with a heart-eyed emoji, while others left heart emojis to share their love for the pair. For the uninitiated, Nani and Samantha acted together in SS Rajamouli’s 2012 film Eega and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Yeto Vellipoindi Manasu, which was released the same year.

What are they doing in Mumbai?

Nani is in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya. The film will be released in theatres on August 29 and will also star Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah in lead roles. The film tells the story of a man who suffers from anger issues and decides to channel it towards justice only on Saturdays due to a promise he made to his mother.

Samantha is in Mumbai for the World Pickleball League. She is now the owner of the Chennai franchise. Sharing the news on her Instagram she recently wrote, “Picking up a pickleball team wasn’t just a decision; it was a conviction. A nod to the younger me and a commitment to every little girl who’s been told she can’t. We’re here to prove that we absolutely can.”