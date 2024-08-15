Fans read into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest selfie after Naga Chaitanya's engagement: ‘That subtle hint’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been the centre of attention for various reasons over the last week. The actor recently shared a happy selfie taken in a car on her Instagram that fans think means much more than what it seems on the surface. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans bombard her only pic on Naga Chaitanya's IG with comments after his engagement to Sobhita) Fans flooded Samantha Ruth Prabhu's comment section after she posted this selfie.

Fans read into Samantha’s selfie

Samantha shared a selfie on her Instagram on Thursday set to Leblanc’s Now We Are Free. The selfie was taken in a car and shows her wearing a sweatshirt with ‘the museum of peace & quiet’ written on it. She left her hair loose and accessorised with a ring that she showed off on her middle finger. Fans, however, thought her uncaptioned picture could mean much more. Her friend, designer Kresha Bajaj, also commented with numerous 100 emojis. Actor Nandini Rai wrote, “Now this is what we want……loads of loveeeeeee to you.”

Numerous fans thought she was flipping the bird to recent rumours about her, while others thought she was hinting at something else with her sweatshirt and choice of song. One fan commented, “The finger and the song (skull emoji).” Another wrote, “The finger says everything (laugh emoji) Sam rocks.” Someone commented, “Ha-ha middle finger + song + hoodie on Point,” with heart and fire emojis. “This is a classic reply to whoever it is meant for. @samantharuthprabhuoffl,” wrote another.

Samantha, in the news recently

Recently, unfounded rumours spread when some Redditors alleged that Samantha was dating one of the filmmakers she worked with. She was also spoken about when her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8. Rumours were that he got engaged on the same day he proposed to Samantha, but those were proven false as the couple were engaged informally on a vacation. They got married in 2017 and divorced in 2021. Chaitanya and Sobhita began dating in 2022.

She will soon be seen in Raj & DK's web series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan, apart from a Telugu film called Bangaram.