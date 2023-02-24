Nani opens up on nepotism, compares himself with Ram Charan: 'Audience always wants to see their idol's sons...'

Actor Nani, who celebrates his 39th birthday on Friday, recently shot for Telugu celebrity talk show along with Rana Daggubati. Nani, who comes from a non-filmy background and has carved his own path in the industry, compared himself with Ram Charan, while answering a question on nepotism. Also read: Nani claims Dasara will be film of the year 2023, just like RRR; Twitter asks him to not be over confident

Both Nani and Rana were part of the chat show Nijam with Smita, which streams on SonyLiv. The show is being hosted by singer Smita. Recently, a promo video featuring Nani as well as Rana talking about nepotism was released.

Talking about the difference between being an insider and an outsider, Nani compared himself with Ram Charan. He said, "One lakh people will watch Nani’s first film, while one crore people will watch Charan’s first film. It's the audience, who is responsible for encouraging nepotism as people always want to see their idol's sons and daughters on the big screen."

In the same promo, Rana also shared his opinion on nepotism. He said it’s his pride to carry the legacy. “If you can’t carry on your parents’ achievements and legacy, then you’re doing a disservice to your family,” Rana said.

Meanwhile, Nani is getting ready for the release of his first pan-Indian project, Dasara. Originally shot in Telugu, the movie will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on March 30. At the teaser launch event of Dasara in January, Nani opened up about the film and said it will be the movie of the year for Telugu cinema like how RRR was from 2022.

Speaking at the teaser launch, Nani said: “Last year, RRR came from Telugu cinema. KGF and Kantara came from Kannada cinema. I can confidently and with a lot of pride say that Dasara will come from Telugu cinema in 2023.”

Dasara has been directed by debutant Srikanth Odella. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Sai Kumar and Shine Tom Chacko among others. The movie is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana.

