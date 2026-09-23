Nani's wife recalls how actor went from no shows in 2009 to premieres for The Paradise in 2026; is witness to his ‘Rome’

In a few hours, Nani’s upcoming film, The Paradise, will premiere. The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, is hitting screens on September 24 with paid premieres on the evening of September 23. The actor’s wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, recalled ahead of it how he went from having no shows in 2009 to now getting paid premieres in 2026. She also posted a sweet video of him with their son, Arjun. (Also Read: What similarities do Shah Rukh Khan and Nani have? Raghav Juyal answers)
Nani’s wife Anjana says she’s witness to his ‘Rome’
Anjana posted a monochrome video of Arjun sweetly massaging his dad, Nani’s, shoulders. She used Anirudh Ravichander’s music from his 2019 hit Jersey. “I still remember 2009, when a couple of us bunked college to watch your film, only to find out it didn’t even have a morning show on it’s release day. I remember thinking how hard it must be for a newcomer to even get a film out there on time,” she wrote in the caption.
“16 years later, seeing people turn up for Paradise simply because of the trust you’ve built, one film at a time, makes us all so emotional and grateful,” Anjana further wrote, adding, “This ‘Rome’ was definitely not built in a day and I’m witness to it. I’ve watched every film be your baby. Some waddled, some ran, some bumped their heads along the way. Nothing ever mattered. It was still your baby.”{{/usCountry}}
“16 years later, seeing people turn up for Paradise simply because of the trust you’ve built, one film at a time, makes us all so emotional and grateful,” Anjana further wrote, adding, “This ‘Rome’ was definitely not built in a day and I’m witness to it. I’ve watched every film be your baby. Some waddled, some ran, some bumped their heads along the way. Nothing ever mattered. It was still your baby.”{{/usCountry}}
Deep Dive
What is the significance of Nani's journey from 2009 to 2026 in the film industry?
Why did Nani's wife, Anjana, describe his films as 'babies'?
How has Nani's choice of film genres evolved over his career?
She also wrote about how Nani treats all his films like his babies, “Tonight, Paradise takes it’s baby steps. And whatever happens, it’s all going to be good. It’s going to be good. Anthe (that’s it) We’ve got you like no other.”
(Also Read: The Paradise advance booking: Nani to get biggest opening of his career, beat HIT 3 despite A-rating)
Nani’s life and career
Nani worked as an RJ before debuting on-screen in 2008 with Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s Ashta Chamma. The film made him a household name, but it took a while for the actor to find his footing in the film industry. He even ventured into Tamil with Veppam in 2011 and Aaha Kalyanam in 2014, but found more success in Telugu.
Nani and Anjana dated for nearly five years before they got married in her native place, Visakhapatnam, in 2012. Their son was born in 2017. Nani also gained popularity and found his niche in the Telugu film industry with lighthearted films. But since the 2020 film V, he has pivoted toward the action and thriller genres. The Paradise is his first release after HIT: The Third Case in 2025. He also has Bloody Romeo with They Call Him OG director Sujeeth lined up.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.