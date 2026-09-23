Nani's wife recalls how actor went from no shows in 2009 to premieres for The Paradise in 2026; is witness to his ‘Rome’

In a few hours, Nani’s upcoming film, The Paradise, will premiere. The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, is hitting screens on September 24 with paid premieres on the evening of September 23. The actor’s wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, recalled ahead of it how he went from having no shows in 2009 to now getting paid premieres in 2026. She also posted a sweet video of him with their son, Arjun. (Also Read: What similarities do Shah Rukh Khan and Nani have? Raghav Juyal answers)

Nani’s wife Anjana says she’s witness to his ‘Rome’

Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy married in 2012 after dating for a few years.

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Anjana posted a monochrome video of Arjun sweetly massaging his dad, Nani’s, shoulders. She used Anirudh Ravichander’s music from his 2019 hit Jersey. “I still remember 2009, when a couple of us bunked college to watch your film, only to find out it didn’t even have a morning show on it’s release day. I remember thinking how hard it must be for a newcomer to even get a film out there on time,” she wrote in the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} “16 years later, seeing people turn up for Paradise simply because of the trust you’ve built, one film at a time, makes us all so emotional and grateful,” Anjana further wrote, adding, “This ‘Rome’ was definitely not built in a day and I’m witness to it. I’ve watched every film be your baby. Some waddled, some ran, some bumped their heads along the way. Nothing ever mattered. It was still your baby.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “16 years later, seeing people turn up for Paradise simply because of the trust you’ve built, one film at a time, makes us all so emotional and grateful,” Anjana further wrote, adding, “This ‘Rome’ was definitely not built in a day and I’m witness to it. I’ve watched every film be your baby. Some waddled, some ran, some bumped their heads along the way. Nothing ever mattered. It was still your baby.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is the significance of Nani's journey from 2009 to 2026 in the film industry? Nani's journey highlights his growth from having no film shows in 2009 to hosting paid premieres for his film 'The Paradise' in 2026, reflecting his dedication and the trust he built with audiences over 16 years. Why did Nani's wife, Anjana, describe his films as 'babies'? Anjana described Nani's films as 'babies' to emphasize his deep emotional investment in each project, showcasing his passion and the dedication he puts into nurturing his craft as an actor. How has Nani's choice of film genres evolved over his career? Nani initially gained fame through lighthearted films but shifted towards action and thriller genres starting with the 2020 film 'V', with 'The Paradise' as his continued exploration into heavier, dramatic themes.

She also wrote about how Nani treats all his films like his babies, “Tonight, Paradise takes it’s baby steps. And whatever happens, it’s all going to be good. It’s going to be good. Anthe (that’s it) We’ve got you like no other.”

(Also Read: The Paradise advance booking: Nani to get biggest opening of his career, beat HIT 3 despite A-rating)

Nani’s life and career

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Nani worked as an RJ before debuting on-screen in 2008 with Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s Ashta Chamma. The film made him a household name, but it took a while for the actor to find his footing in the film industry. He even ventured into Tamil with Veppam in 2011 and Aaha Kalyanam in 2014, but found more success in Telugu.

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Nani and Anjana dated for nearly five years before they got married in her native place, Visakhapatnam, in 2012. Their son was born in 2017. Nani also gained popularity and found his niche in the Telugu film industry with lighthearted films. But since the 2020 film V, he has pivoted toward the action and thriller genres. The Paradise is his first release after HIT: The Third Case in 2025. He also has Bloody Romeo with They Call Him OG director Sujeeth lined up.