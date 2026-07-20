Niharika Konidela felt like she didn't ‘deserve’ to be in Mega family till National Award for Committee Kurrollu

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela seems overwhelmed after her 2024 film Committee Kurrollu won two National Film Awards. She held an event in Hyderabad on Sunday evening with the film’s team to celebrate the film's win for Best Telugu Film and P Ravi Kumar's win for Best Make-up. She admitted there that she had never felt she ‘deserved’ to be part of the Mega family in her work until now.

Niharika Konidela on Committee Kurrollu’s win

Niharika Konidela is Chiranjeevi's niece and an actor-producer in the Telugu film industry.

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Niharika stated at the event that she has never felt as fulfilled as she does in the moment, following her National Award win. “I’ve never felt this fulfilled in 32 years of my life. There was no looking back after I first heard the Committee Kurrolu story. I feel like it has the biggest heart. If this is what it means to make a good film, I don’t think I’ll ever leave the film industry,” said the actor.

She also stated that the film’s director, Yadu Vamsi, told her that the film was worthy of winning such an award, but she only ‘manifested’ it for him. “Vamsi garu kept telling me this is a National Award-worthy cinema, but that was never my dream. I never had the dream to make a National Award-winning film. But once we began shooting, I added it to my vision board. I’m happy that my manifestation worked like this,” said Niharika.

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Fitting into the Mega family

{{^usCountry}} Niharika then got candid and spoke about how her uncles, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, and father, Naga Babu, have contributed immensely to Tollywood. “My father received three National Awards for the movie Rudraveena 36 years ago. I wasn’t even born then,” she said, adding, “Look at my family, be it Chiranjeevi garu or Pawan Kalyan garu; everyone has contributed to the family and to the industry with their careers” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Niharika then got candid and spoke about how her uncles, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, and father, Naga Babu, have contributed immensely to Tollywood. “My father received three National Awards for the movie Rudraveena 36 years ago. I wasn’t even born then,” she said, adding, “Look at my family, be it Chiranjeevi garu or Pawan Kalyan garu; everyone has contributed to the family and to the industry with their careers” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor-producer stated that since her on-screen debut in the 2016 film Oka Manasu, she has never experienced anything like this. “I’ve never experienced that in the last ten years. Ante…unnanu ante unnanu, Konidela family lo, Mega family lo. (I was just there in the Konidela Mega family in the film industry). Now, I feel very, very proud that, thank you, Committee Kurrollu, I also feel like I’m deserving to be in the Mega family,” she said, emotionally.

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Committee Kurrollu is produced by Niharika’s Pink Elephant Pictures, which was launched in 2015. She last starred in the 2025 Tamil film Madraskaaran and is a judge-cum-producer on the Zee Telugu show, Aata.