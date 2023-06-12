Niharika Konidela shares pic with brother Varun Tej and Lavanya; fans ask where’s Chaitanya amid divorce rumours

Actor Niharika Konidela, who was recently seen in Telugu web series Dead Pixels, took to Instagram to share pictures from her brother Varun Tej’s engagement ceremony. In the comments section of her post, many went on to ask why her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda was missing from the function. Niharika's post has fuelled recent rumours about their divorce. (Also read: Avika Gor says South film industry is all about nepotism: ‘Ek bias create ho chuka hai for Bollywood films’)

Varun Tej's engagement

Several comments on Niharika Konidela's latest Instagram post were about the absence of her partner Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.

Varun got engaged to Lavanya Tripathi on June 9 at his home in Hyderabad. The two had worked together in two Telugu films - Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. A day later, Niharika took to Instagram to share a couple of beautiful pictures from the ceremony and congratulated the couple. “Been waiting for this day foreverrrr now! @varunkonidela7 Welcome to the family, Vadina @itsmelavanya (sic)." she wrote in the caption.

Comments on Niharika's post

Reacting to her post, some users asked about the absence of her husband, Chaitanya. One user wrote, “Bava Raleda...???? (sic),” Another comment read, "Where is Chay @niharikakonidela (sic)." One user asked, “Hey where is your husband nihaa” “Where is Varun's Bava?” read another comment.

Recent rumours about their marriage are true?

Over the last few weeks, there have been reports that Niharika is apparently dealing with some problems on the marriage front. Both Niharika and her husband Chaitanya unfollowed each other on Instagram amidst rumours that there’s trouble brewing in their marriage. As per recent reports, Niharika has deleted pictures of her husband from her Instagram page.

Chaitanya had deleted pictures with Niharika when he unfollowed her. However, she waited for a few weeks to do the same. Niharika has also deleted her wedding pictures which she had till a few weeks ago.

Niharika’s recent show Dead Pixels is the Telugu adaptation of a British show of the same name. It follows the lives of three friends who are obsessed with a video game named Kingdom Scrolls, and how their virtual life affects their real life and vice versa.

