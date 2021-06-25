On Raashi Khanna's new pics, fans say 'reacting to this post seemed more important than studying'

Raashi Khanna took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a few pictures of herself. In the post, the Adanga Maru actor can be seen sporting a loose neon orange T-shirt, blue faded jeans with neutral-toned makeup and no filters.

Sharing the picture, Raashi Khanna wrote, "Hey there...!". Fans have been showering her post with love. One Instagram user wrote, "You're freaking cute". Second user asked, "Y so beautiful..?" A third fan wrote, "I was studying, but reacting to your post seemed more important". While a fourth person wrote, "#the most vibrantly, vocationally, sparkling, sparingly, captivating and cool."

A couple of days ago, Raashi posted a bunch of her throwback pictures in which she was seen wearing a loose, red knit sweater, soaking in the sun. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and stays connected to fans through her posts.

On the career front, Raashi was earlier seen in a 2020 Telugu romantic drama, World Famous Lover, starring opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa were also part of the movie.

Raashi and Naga Chaitanya are gearing up for the release of their upcoming Tamil film Thank You, also starring Avika Gor and Malavika Nair in important roles. The film is being helmed by Vikram Kumar and produced by Sri Kentaeswara creations.

Meanwhile, her upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar with Vijay Sethupathi was wrapped up before the second wave of coronavirus hit the country. The film was supposed to hit the screens last year, but was delayed due to a nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases. The film will reportedskip theatres and head for a direct-to OTT release.