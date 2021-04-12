Pawan Kalyan goes into isolation after staff members test positive for Covid-19

Actor Pawan Kalyan, who is currently enjoying a great response for his latest release Vakeel Saab, has gone into self-isolation after many of his close staff members including security personnel tested positive for the coronavirus. As per reports, doctors have advised Pawan Kalyan to stay in isolation as a precautionary measure.

As per an India Today report, most of Kalyan’s personal staff members have contacted the virus.

“Everyone in his entourage has been suffering from coronavirus for the past week. He is staying in a calm environment as per the doctor's recommendation,” a source close to the actor was quoted in the report.

Meanwhile, Vakeel Saab is doing well at the box-office. The film marked Pawan Kalyan’s return to acting after a hiatus of three years.

An official remake of Pink; the film featured Kalyan in the role of a lawyer, the character originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has just begun shooting for the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The remake will also star Rana Daggubati, who will be sharing the screen space with Pawan for the first time.

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian. Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the character of Ayyappan Nair, originally played by Biju Menon. Rana will be seen playing the role of Koshy Kurian, originally played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.