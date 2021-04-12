Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Pawan Kalyan goes into isolation after staff members test positive for Covid-19
telugu cinema

Pawan Kalyan goes into isolation after staff members test positive for Covid-19

Pawan Kalyan is reportedly self isolating after many members of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Pawan Kalyan has isolated himself.

Actor Pawan Kalyan, who is currently enjoying a great response for his latest release Vakeel Saab, has gone into self-isolation after many of his close staff members including security personnel tested positive for the coronavirus. As per reports, doctors have advised Pawan Kalyan to stay in isolation as a precautionary measure.

As per an India Today report, most of Kalyan’s personal staff members have contacted the virus.

“Everyone in his entourage has been suffering from coronavirus for the past week. He is staying in a calm environment as per the doctor's recommendation,” a source close to the actor was quoted in the report.

Meanwhile, Vakeel Saab is doing well at the box-office. The film marked Pawan Kalyan’s return to acting after a hiatus of three years.

An official remake of Pink; the film featured Kalyan in the role of a lawyer, the character originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has just begun shooting for the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The remake will also star Rana Daggubati, who will be sharing the screen space with Pawan for the first time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vakeel Saab review: Pawan Kalyan shines in highly commercialised version of Pink

Allu Sirish on being compared to brother Allu Arjun: The key is to find a niche

Rana Daggubati on married life: Finally, I feel old and settled

Allu Arjun spends son's birthday in Maldives, turns photographer for daughter

Also read: Henry Cavill introduces 'beautiful and brilliant' girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, fans say 'Alexa, play That Should Be Me'

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian. Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the character of Ayyappan Nair, originally played by Biju Menon. Rana will be seen playing the role of Koshy Kurian, originally played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pawan kalyan coronavirus

Related Stories

telugu cinema

Vakeel Saab movie review: Pawan Kalyan shines in this highly commercialised version of Pink

PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 06:57 PM IST
telugu cinema

Pawan Kalyan fans create ruckus at theatre to watch Vakeel Saab trailer, break glass door. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:42 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP