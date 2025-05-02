Pawan Kalyan reveals advice he has for kids in his family who feel depressed: ‘Go farm, feel hunger’

Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan attended an event for rural employment recently. He shared a few opinions about the country's depressed youth and asked them to follow the same advice he gives to his family: go farm in the fields and feel hunger. (Also Read: Shruti Haasan says she was labelled unlucky at the start of her career. Here's how Pawan Kalyan helped her) Pawan Kalyan is a great proponent for farming and believes the youth of this country could do well in the field.

Pawan Kalyan’s remedy for depression

At the event, Pawan spoke about how he advises the young ones in his family to stop eating food if they tell him they’re depressed. Explaining further, he said, “When the children in my family tell me they’re depressed, I ask them to stop saying that. First, stop eating food. Go out and work, farm in the fields. It’ll make you hungry; that’s when you won’t feel depressed.”

He stated that he has the same advice for the country's youngsters, adding, “Really, if the youth of this country are to be well, they need to realise that anyone who works hard won’t have the chance to be depressed. Someone who wakes up wondering how they’ll feed themselves is not depressed. All they think about is food and sleep.”

Pawan Kalyan’s history with depression

In 2023, on Balakrishna’s talk show on Aha, Unstoppable with NBK, Pawan revealed that when he was 17, he wanted to take his own life using his brother Chiranjeevi’s licensed revolver. “The pressure of exams only added to my depression. I remember planning to take my own life using my eldest brother’s licensed revolver when he wasn’t home,” he said.

Fortunately, his elder siblings Chiranjeevi and Nagababu and sister-in-law Surekha stopped him from doing that. He remembered Chiranjeevi telling him, “Just live for me. If you don't do anything, that's fine. But please live.” Pawan then decided to turn his life around, and he took to reading and martial arts and developed an interest in Carnatic music to gain confidence.