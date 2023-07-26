Pawan Kalyan says there is no nepotism in the Telugu film industry: 'Doors open to all'

Pawan Kalyan was present at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Bro, where he talked about the allegations of nepotism in the Telugu industry. As he addressed to his nephews and actors Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Pawan said that the film industry is not exclusive to any family or individual, and shared his journey in the industry so far. (Also read: Amid divorce rumours, Pawan Kalyan's party shares photo of actor and his wife Anna Lezhneva from Hyderabad)

About Bro

Pawan Kalyan talked about nepotism in the Telugu film indutsry,

Bro, directed by Samuthirakani, is a remake of the director's own Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. It also stars, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju. At the event, Pawan talked about his initial reaction to the suggestion that he should pursue acting. He also said how the journey of actor Chiranjeevi, who came from a lower-middle-class background and without any connections, and became a megastar, has inspired him.

Pawan on nepotism

During his speech, he said, "The doors to cinema and politics are open for all." He also added that there might be some problems within families but the priority will always be on the audience. "We may have issues amongst us, but we’re all striving hard to entertain you. When someone like us with ordinary backgrounds can do it, why can’t anyone else?" he added.

Recently, there were reports which suggested that Pawan Kalyan is on the verge of divorce with his third wife Anna Lezhneva. However, the official Twitter handle of Jana Sena Party posted a picture of Pawan Kalyan with his third wife. They got married in 2013 and have two kids, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Upcoming projects

Pawan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak, which also starred Rana Daggubati. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film follows two men – a police SI and a suspended army havildar - who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. He also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu lined up for release. It marks his maiden collaboration with filmmaker Krish Jagrlamudi. Besides this, he also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a project which marks his reunion with director Harish Shankar, in the offing.

