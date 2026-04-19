Pawan Kalyan undergoes surgery after health concern, wife Anna Lezhneva shares update: ‘He is recovering’

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday (April 18) following medical advice. The doctors advised him to take ten days' rest. His wife, Anna Lezhneva, has reassured fans that he is doing well and recovering after the surgery.

What happened to Pawan Kalyan?

Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna Lezhneva, shared his health update with fans on social media.

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The health update was first shared in a statement from the official X account of the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister.

It read: “Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening. On Friday morning, while discussing administrative matters with his officials, he suddenly fell severely ill. He has been facing health issues for the past few months. Consequently, on the advice of his personal doctors, he canceled his official programs for Friday and went to the hospital. There, along with medical tests, an MRI was also conducted. After reviewing them, the doctors decided that surgery was necessary and performed it. The doctors have advised that he can participate in official programs after a week to ten days of rest. However, they have stated that long-term precautions are necessary, and it will take more time for complete recovery.”

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{{^usCountry}} Anna later took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “He is recovering. All is well. Thank you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anna later took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “He is recovering. All is well. Thank you.” {{/usCountry}}

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Anna Lezhneva via Instagram Stories.

{{^usCountry}} Industry reacts to Pawan Kalyan's surgery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Industry reacts to Pawan Kalyan's surgery {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the news of Pawan's surgery, actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, “My dear Chinna Mama Pawan Kalyan Get Well Soon. Along with people’s love& prayers, I send my deepest love for your speedy recovery. The surgery went very well, and I hope to see you serving the people again in no time… Take Care of your precious health.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the news of Pawan's surgery, actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, “My dear Chinna Mama Pawan Kalyan Get Well Soon. Along with people’s love& prayers, I send my deepest love for your speedy recovery. The surgery went very well, and I hope to see you serving the people again in no time… Take Care of your precious health.” {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Naga Babu Konidela wrote, "Our beloved leader @PawanKalyan has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is now safe, healthy, and recovering well. He only needs a few days of rest, and soon he will return with renewed strength and energy. Let us all join together in wishing him a speedy recovery, with prayers and positive thoughts. His resilience is our inspiration, and his health is our happiness."

PM Narendra Modi also wished him a speedy recovery. He wrote, “Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health.”

About Pawan Kalyan-Anna Lezhneva

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Pawan first met Anna, a Russian national, on the set of his 2011 film Teen Maar. When news broke of their marriage in 2013, many mistook her for Danah Marks, who played a key role in the film. It is believed that he adopted Anna’s daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, as his own. Their son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, was born in 2017.

Pawan was previously married to actor Renu Desai from 2009 to 2012. Their son, Akira Nandan, was born in 2004, and their daughter Aadhya was born in 2010. He married Nandini in 1997, and they separated in 1999. However, their divorce was not legally finalised until 2008, following a financial settlement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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